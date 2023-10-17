Hook + Line’s Mark Cina hopes to reel in guests to the Seaport for clam shack vibes and wood-grilled seafood

Cina grew up in Needham and cooked at various local favorites — from Central Provisions to Yvonne’s — while also detouring to California and Nantucket for a bit. With the sound of H + L construction in the background, he paused to chat about his latest projects.

It’s a big week for Mark Cina: The 47-year-old Back Bay resident opens H + L Market in the Seaport and also celebrates the fifth anniversary of Alcove on Lovejoy Wharf. He’s executive chef at both spots, as well as at the upcoming Hook + Line restaurant, also in the Seaport. Restaurateur Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli runs the waterfront trio. Schlesinger-Guidelli and Cina aim for a clam shack and fish market vibe at H + L, with sophisticated wood-fired seafood at Hook + Line.

Advertisement

Tell me about the new spots.

The market is really going to be an interesting space. You can walk in and get freshly butchered fish; there’ll be a butcher there at all hours. Then we’re going to curate the market space with best-in-class items that we’re really excited about: local products, local honey in small batches, locally foraged mushrooms. Just items that people in the neighborhood, I think, will be really happy that they can find — really good hot sauce, those kinds of things.

Some of them will be things that we find from local artisan producers. And some of them will be things that we make ourselves, from our own fermented hot sauce to our own sausages and terrines. These are things that are unique, that you’re not necessarily going to find in your average market or even Whole Foods.

And what about the restaurant?

Hook + Line is a seafood-driven New England restaurant. There’s a big, 10-foot grill.

We’re going to be grilling swordfish, steaks, tuna steaks — there’s also little touches of Mediterranean-style food. There’s definitely a clam shack vibe in the market. And then you’re also able to come into the restaurant, sit at the bar, and get fried clams or really awesome fish and chips, but then also get some really well-composed, interesting dishes as well.

Advertisement

What’s your role in all of this?

I’m the executive chef of the company. I’ve been at Alcove for the last five months, and now I’m concentrating on each of these restaurants having their own personality. Tom cares very much about Alcove. It’s a really beautiful place, also on the water. It’s a really interesting thing to have two restaurants that are both on different parts of the Boston waterfront. It’s nice for me on many levels. At Alcove, we want to be more meat-focused. Hook + Line is more seafood-focused … We’re right down the street from the pier here.

Did you grow up wanting to work in restaurants? What was that first spark, when you knew this is what you wanted to do with your life?

You know, I had two Italian grandmothers. I grew up with food as a really big thing on the weekends. The adults would sit around the table for so long.

When you’re a child, and you get to the top of the stairs when you wake up in the morning, and you smell this big pot of sauce with meatballs? The way that smell fills the house is just amazing. It was something that I always just loved. I always loved food.

Advertisement

And then I went to college for a couple years, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do.

I was just comfortable with cooking, and I enjoyed it. I was an interesting challenge to me, physically as well as mentally. There’s so much that goes into trying to bring a measure of grace to what you do. There’s was a whole other way of going about this. When I first learned, I was making pizzas at college.

What was your first official job?

Oh man. I think it was Boston Chicken, actually, in Needham. That’s before it became Boston Market. It was fun. We had a fun group of people; some people whom I’m actually still friends with.

Do you remember Chez Henri? My brother was the chef de cuisine there for quite a while. I got to know Paul [O’Connell] really well. I opened Central Kitchen. My brother was still Chez Henri and said, ‘Go see Gary Strack. He’s opening this restaurant in Central Square.’ We lived right on Western, so it kind of made sense.

That was a great experience, because Gary had really good taste. It was a relatively simple neighborhood place, but he really cared about service, doing things simply but using and finding really nice products. I realized that doing things locally was so valuable.

You were in California for a while. What drew you back here?

I had an eye on moving back to Boston because most of my family is around here. My parents are here, nieces and nephews. I didn’t want to be away from them for a long time. And Yvonne’s was a really exciting opportunity. I came back and dug into that for a couple years and then went to do some traveling. I just was really enamored with traveling. I went to Italy in 2019. I’d never been out of the country except maybe Canada. But I literally backpacked through Italy for two months and just ate my way through. Basically, it was a bottle of wine, a loaf of bread, salami, and cheese in my backpack. When I think back on it, I’m like, ‘Man! I did everything right on that trip.’ It was just gorgeous.

Advertisement

And then COVID happened. I ended up working at Straight Wharf [on Nantucket] for a couple of seasons. That’s just a beautiful restaurant. I did a little bit of consulting and was trying to find the right thing. And I saw that Tom was looking for a chef. As you go through your career, you work with a lot of different people and restaurant owners. When I met Tom, I just really knew that he was serious about what he’s doing. He’s just a great operator and a brilliant guy.

Growing up in in Needham, where did you eat? Any fun restaurant memories?

There was a breakfast place called What’s Cookin’ on Great Plain Ave. And it was just a great breakfast place. When it closed, I was bummed out, but then it [became] Sweet Basil. When it first opened, it was about 10 tables. I remember when I first went in there, Dave Becker was there. It was just him and one other cook. And we became friends over time. I ended up not working there, but my sister did for a while. But Dave and I became friends. He’s a great guy. I went to Sweet Basil so often.

Advertisement

All of your siblings are in the restaurant industry? Did your parents encourage it?

My sister works at Sycamore right now. My brother is a chef out in California. He runs restaurants called District Wine Bar.

My mom will still say to me: ‘You’re interested in so many other things. Are you still happy doing this?’ And she knows I am. I do love it. Food was definitely a big part of our family life growing up.

I’m not sure how it worked out that my brother and I both became chefs. I will say that my brother introduced me to duck confit. The first time I had it was sitting at the bar at Chez Henri. I was like, ‘What is this duck? I’ll have some chicken.’ Then I tasted it and thought, ‘Wow. This is amazing.’

For me, it was just something that took hold. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do. I really enjoyed just a bunch of different facets that I still really enjoy. I enjoy the physicality of it. I enjoy the learning part of it; it’s amazing. The more you learn, the more you realize how much there is to learn.

Do you make multi-course meals for your family?

Sometimes. My brother is in California now, but when we’ll see each other on a holiday or whatever, we will. My dad loves to cook. These days, it’s hilarious. He got Facebook a couple years ago, and he’s always so quiet — but he started out little by little posting his dinner every night.

My brother and I will start cooking, drinking wine, talking shop, and doing things. My mom’s always like: ‘I want to have everyone over for dinner. I’m going to cook!’ Now, I just walk in the door and say, ‘You go do your thing and let me take care of it.’

Let’s talk about the Boston food scene. Where do you like to eat when you’re not working? What restaurants do you really admire?

I like Cambridge a lot. I like Viale. I think Giulia is phenomenal. Mike Pagliarini is an excellent chef. Like I said, Dave Becker’s places are just fun. He does great house-made pastas, a killer chicken parm, and stuff like that.

In this neighborhood, we were at Woods Hill recently, and I thought it was fantastic. Nautilus is always fun. I’ve spent a lot of time there on Nantucket, so it’s nice having them right nearby. Row 34: It’s always nice to go in and see those guys. Tom has a little bit of a history with them, too. It’s always fun to bounce around.

What do you wish were better about the Boston food scene? What could be improved?

That’s a good question. When I was in San Francisco, the Ferry Building was amazing. You go down there any time of year and can get just about whatever you want. It is always fantastic.

It’s harder to source things out around here, but it’s definitely doable. New England has a unique culinary vibe. The coastal part of it is really awesome. And then there’s also some really beautiful farms, down by where Tom comes from, down in Westport — so many amazing places. I’d love to see more communication and relationships being fostered between farms and restaurants.

You’ve got four or five months here when it’s just dark out at five o’clock. It’s really cold, and people tend to hibernate a little bit more. But, you know, even though we’re down by the water and it’s going to get cold in the winter, I hope this is a place where people are able to [visit]. It’s lively, with our big grill.

Food pet peeve?

The first thing that comes to mind, honestly, is kale Caesar salad. I feel like it got played out for a little while. I do like kale a lot; just not raw. Or, honestly, $7 tacos. … I want to open a place where you can get phenomenal $3 tacos. Maybe Hook + Line will do a little fish taco special.

There you go. Favorite snack?

Oh, man. I’m not a big junk food person, but I love Goodnow Farms chocolate. I absolutely love that stuff.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.