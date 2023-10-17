How to make Sheryl Julian’s homestyle Boston Cream Pie

Below is Sheryl Julian’s homestyle version that bakers of many skill levels will find easy to create.

We love celebrating National Boston Cream Pie Day on Oct. 23. It’s actually not a pie, but a two-layer golden cake with creamy pastry filling and rich chocolate icing. Chef Augustine François Anezin created the first cream pie in 1865 for the grand opening of the Parker House hotel (now the Omni Parker House). Both cakes were baked initially in pie tins, hence their name. A Thursday, Sept. 28, 1865, menu uncovered by Parker House historian Susan Wilson shows the dessert listed as Cream Pie for 15 cents. To this day, the hotel uses the original recipe and presents them in individual servings. “Carrying the tradition is just as special as being a part of new traditions, where people come all over the world to have a Boston Cream Pie during their stay,” says Laura Figueroa, the hotel’s pastry chef for 14 years. “I have the honor to continue that long line of serving them to this day.” For the original recipe, visit omnihotels.com/blog/boston-cream-pie-recipe-original .

BOSTON CREAM PIE

Makes one 9-inch cake.

Boston Cream Pie is really a cake that’s sandwiched with custard and covered with a chocolate glaze. This version begins with a simple butter cake baked in a springform pan. The custard is a mixture of milk and egg yolks thickened with cornstarch. You can prep both of these in advance and make the glaze when you assemble it (wrap the cake in foil and leave at room temperature; refrigerate the custard). At home serve the cake in wedges.

CAKE

Butter (for the pan)

Flour (for the pan)

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

14 tablespoons (1½ sticks plus 2 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

½ cup whole milk

1. Set the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan. Line the bottom with a round of parchment paper cut to fit it. Butter the paper. Dust it with flour and tap out the excess.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer at medium speed, cream the butter until light and fluffy. Beat in the sugar gradually. Beat in the vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. The mixture may look curdled; that’s OK.

4. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, beat in the flour mixture in 3 additions, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with flour. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

5. Pour the batter into the pan. Use an offset spatula to make the edges slightly higher than the middle. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets.

6. Bake in the center of the oven for 50 minutes, or until the top of the cake springs back when pressed lightly with a fingertip. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes. Unlatch the spring and use a wide metal spatula to transfer the cake to a large flat platter or cake stand.

CUSTARD

3 egg yolks

⅓ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1¼ cups whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. In a bowl, whisk the yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and ¼ cup of the milk.

2. In a heavy-based saucepan, heat the remaining 1 cup milk until hot. Whisk the hot milk into the yolk mixture a little at a time. Return the yolk mixture to the saucepan.

3. Cook the mixture over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it comes to a boil and thickens. Lower the heat and simmer the custard, still whisking constantly, for 2 minutes.

4. Remove the custard from the heat and whisk in the vanilla. Transfer the mixture to a clean bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the custard. Cool to room temperature.

GLAZE

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1. In a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, combine the cream and chocolate. Heat, stirring occasionally with a heatproof rubber spatula, until the chocolate melts and the cream is quite hot.

2. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally with the rubber spatula, or until it cools slightly.

3. Holding a serrated knife parallel to the counter, cut the cake horizontally in half. Leave the bottom layer on the platter. Tuck strips of parchment paper all around the bottom layer to catch drips from the glaze.

4. Spread the bottom layer with the custard. Cover with the top layer, right side up. Pour the glaze over the cake and let it drip down the sides unevenly.

5. Let the cake sit at room temperature for 1 hour before cutting into wedges. Or refrigerate for several hours until serving (let the cake sit out for half an hour before cutting).

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “The Way We Cook.”

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.