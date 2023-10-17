On National Boston Cream Pie Day, Boston takes the cake

The hotel makes other Boston cream pie-flavored items, including a martini and an ice cream, but those are icing on the cake. It’s all about the pie — the hotel’s restaurants and gift shop sell about 550 servings per week.

To get the skinny on this indulgent-but-worth-it creation, we went straight to the source, the Omni Parker House hotel , where the baked good first appeared on a plate more than 150 years ago. And it’s been keeping the pastry kitchen busy ever since. “We sell Boston cream pie from the second we open until the second we close,” says Laura Figueroa, pastry supervisor.

National Boston Cream Pie Day is coming up next week, on Oct. 23. What better excuse to slide a fork into the delicate layers of our official state dessert?

Chef Laura Figueroa applies rich chocolate ganache to a full-sized Boston cream pie in the pastry kitchen of the Omni Parker House hotel. Diane Bair

Watching Figueroa make this dessert is a treat itself, although it’s tempting to slip a spoon into the vat of vanilla pastry cream, or bury your face in the bowl of chocolate ganache when she’s not looking. The chef has been working in the hotel’s pastry kitchen for 14 years, baking Boston cream pie and those famous Parker House rolls, among other things. She has a deft touch as she spins the pie on a wheel to apply the circles of white fondant, using a skewer to create the signature spiderweb design. The ground almonds come next, applied to the sides of the cake — er, pie — by the handful.

Formerly known as the Parker House, the hotel takes credit for launching the now-iconic dessert in the late 1860s or so, when chef Augustine Anezin’s bakers drizzled chocolate icing atop a round sponge cake filled with vanilla custard. It was a delicious riff on a jelly-filled, sugar-dusted sponge cake called Washington Pie, a popular dessert. “Chocolate was very expensive at the time,” says the hotel’s executive chef, Gerry Tice, so adding chocolate topping made the Parker House version extra special. “The original recipe has changed very little,” says Tice. They still use the same core ingredients, but have added the ground almonds to neaten the cake, and the spiderweb design to add some pizazz.

Sure, you could make it at home (maybe!) but Boston cream pie always tastes better when it’s served in elegant surroundings, like Parker’s Restaurant at the Omni Parker House hotel. Diane Bair

But why is it called a pie, when there’s nothing pie-like about it? When this dessert was first created, every kitchen had pie pans, says Omni Parker House historian Susan Wilson. “As flours evolved and cakes joined the menu, cakes were simply baked in existing pie pans. The terms ‘pie’ and ‘cake’ were sometimes used interchangeably.”

Diners appreciate the old roots of Boston cream pie, says Figueroa, “not to mention the crazy name — it’s kind of a spoof on dessert.” And there’s a bit of history inside the pastry kitchen that diners might not know: Ho Chi Minh, the former president of North Vietnam, worked in the hotel’s pastry kitchen (at a cracked marble table that is still in use) from 1912 to 1913. Delegations of the Vietnamese government still visit on Ho Chi Minh’s birthday to eat — what else — Boston cream pie, at that very table, Figueroa says.

The Omni Parker House is honoring National Boston Cream Pie Day on Monday, Oct. 23, with a celebratory event open to the public. From 7 to 9 a.m., free Boston cream pie doughnuts will be served in The Last Hurrah. Later, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., sample Boston cream pie (from an oversized version baked by the hotel’s pastry chef) in the main lobby of the Omni Parker House, along with music, raffles, and videos on how to make this classic dessert.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com