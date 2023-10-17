Recipe: Make your own hot honey to coat these spicy chicken strips

8. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Drizzle with a little of the hot honey in the bowl. Sprinkle with scallions. Pass the remaining hot honey.

Hot honey, essentially honey that has absorbed the heat of crushed red pepper or other chiles, is all the rage right now. Instead of buying hot honey, it's easy to make your own and season it to the heat you like. Brush it onto strips of chicken breast and cook them under a broiler. Line the pan first with foil because the honey sticks and makes a mess. Drizzle the rest of your homemade spicy honey over the chicken or pass it separately. Serve with sweet potato fries, waffles, or roast potatoes.

Serves 4

1 cup honey ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste Salt and black pepper, to taste 1¾ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (about 3 large halves) 2 teaspoons olive oil 3 scallions (light green and white parts), thinly sliced

1. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Slide the top oven rack about 6 inches from the broiler element. Do not turn it on yet.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, red pepper, and a generous sprinkle of black pepper. Cook over low heat until the honey is hot, but not bubbling, and thinned slightly. Stir well. Leave to cool to room temperature.

3. Set a small strainer over a glass measuring cup or small bowl. Pour the honey through the strainer to strain out the pepper flakes. Remove 3 tablespoons of the hot honey to use for brushing on the chicken during cooking. Pour the remaining honey into a small bowl.

4. Place the chicken breasts, vertically, on a cutting board. Cut each breast vertically (lengthwise) into 4 strips, each about 2/3-to-1-inch wide.

5. Place the chicken strips in a single layer on the baking sheet. Drizzle the chicken with oil. Use half the brushing honey to coat the chicken. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

6. Turn on the broiler.

7. When the broiler is hot, slide the baking sheet under the broiler. Cook the chicken for 4 minutes. With tongs, turn the chicken strips over. Coat the chicken with the remaining brushing honey. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Return the chicken to the oven and broil for 4 to 6 minutes more, or until the chicken is cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees. (Total broiling time is 8 to 10 minutes.)