Recipe: Simmer tender pieces of pork in a tangy mustard sauce for these robust sandwiches

Rather than barbecue sauce, which so often goes with pulled pork, tangy mustard sauce makes a fine alternative with the rich meat. To cook a boneless pork shoulder so it's fork tender, braise it in pieces, low and slow, with zippy seasonings such as jalapeno, cider vinegar, and plenty of yellow mustard. Brown sugar and honey balance things out and sweeten the pot. Once the meat has cooked for two hours, remove it from the pan, and blend a small portion of vegetables and the liquid remaining in the pan to create a sauce. Return everything to the pan, breaking the pork into smaller pieces with the edge of a spoon. Then build sandwiches on soft rolls with coleslaw and pickles. You can also let the pork shine as the star of the plate alongside mashed potatoes.

4 pounds boneless pork shoulder Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 onion, thinly sliced 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 jalapeno or other chile pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped 1 cup chicken stock ¼ cup apple cider vinegar ½ cup yellow mustard ¼ cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons honey 1 teaspoon soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce Pinch of cayenne pepper 4 large soft rolls 1 cup sliced kosher pickles or half-sour pickles 1½ cups coleslaw

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees.

2. Cut the pork into 4 pieces along its natural lines, trimming off excess fat. Season the pork all over with a generous sprinkle of salt and black pepper.

3. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over high heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, working in batches if necessary, sear each piece of pork for 2 to 4 minutes on a side, or until well browned all over. Transfer the pork to a plate.

4. Lower the heat to medium-high. Add the onion, garlic, and jalapeno to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the chicken stock and vinegar, scraping the bottom of the pan to dislodge any browned bits. Return the pork to the pan and bring the liquids to a boil.

5. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Cook for 2 hours, or until the pork is very tender when pierced with a fork.

6. Transfer the pork pieces to a cutting board. (Take care with hot pan handles.) Pour the cooking juices and vegetables remaining in the pot into a large measuring cup. Let the liquids sit for 10 minutes. Skim off and discard the fat that rises to the surface.

7. In a blender, combine 1/2 cup of the cooking juices and vegetables, mustard, brown sugar, honey, soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper. Puree until smooth. Pour the puree into the pan. Add the unblended vegetables and liquid.

8. Set the pan over medium-high heat and cook, stirring, until the sauce is bubbling. Return the pork pieces to the pan, and cook, coating them in the sauce and breaking them into smaller pieces with the side of a metal cooking spoon, for 5 minutes, or until hot.