SoapRocks are making hygiene beautiful

However, these artisanal soaps are a total pleasure to use as well. Vegan and sustainably made, SoapRocks are crafted from a nourishing blend of whole herb extracts, essential oils, vitamins, and minerals in gentle biodegradable vegetable glycerin bases. They lather beautifully and feel silky soft on even sensitive skin, designed to cleanse while preserving natural oils. They come in a variety of fragrances (and seven fragrance-free options, if one prefers). And they are designed for long-lasting beauty, to actually weather away like a stone in a stream, slowly revealing subtle variations of patterns in the layers below.

The first rule of food prep is clean hands, right? So, it makes sense that a high-quality soap should be an essential for the kitchen set-up. But high quality doesn’t have to mean strictly utilitarian, and SoapRocks , invented by Oneonta, N.Y., geologist Todd Pink, are as gorgeous as they are functional. They look for all the world like large crystal gemstones — lapis, turquoise, garnet, fire opal, and more than two dozen other stones — and all are handcrafted and one of a kind, like stunning art pieces by the sink.

Pink, who has a background in geology and fine art, likens the process to a “study in diminishing beauty.” “Each SoapRock is magnified in action,” he says, noting that the brilliant natural colors seem to light up underwater. “We believe that they transform the daily task of personal hygiene into a restorative retreat with nature.” He recommends SoapRocks for bathing, as well.

Pink recalls the inspiration for SoapRocks decades ago during a shower one cold February morning. Finding himself with only scraps of soap to use for washing, he gathered them together into a multicolored clump and began bathing. “When I looked down into my hand a moment later, what I saw looked like a rock to this geologist. I thought, ‘Very interesting. A soap that looks like a rock and cleanses your body, as it slowly weathers and polishes in your hand.’ I literally got goose bumps in a warm shower. " He immediately set to work. Following seven years of experimenting with herbs, oils, and other natural ingredients, he found just the right formulas and was able to launch his small artisanal soap company in a barn studio in rural Meredith, N.Y. Now the soaps are available in shops ranging from handcrafted gift stores to Bloomingdale’s.

In addition to the large individual SoapRocks (starting at $15), you can order gift pack sets of smaller soaps ($36.25 - $69.99). Available online at https://www.tspink.com/ and Amazon.com, and locally at Fire Opal, 320 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-739-9066; Bloomingdale’s Chestnut Hill, Chestnut Hill Mall, 617-630-6000; Motto Harvard Square, 26 Church St., Cambridge, 617-491-2789.

KAREN CAMPBELL

