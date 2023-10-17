Spreading some sweet news: Two Mass. companies win big in chocolate awards

Two Massachusetts bean-to-bar chocolate makers won USA Gold at the 2023 International Chocolate Awards. These are prestigious and coveted honors in the chocolate world. Goodnow Farms Chocolate of Sudbury won USA Gold for its Almendra Blanca 77% bar in the micro-batch, plain/origin dark chocolate category. Among larger plain/origin dark chocolate makers, BOHO Chocolate of Florence won USA Gold for its 70% Colombia/Sierra Nevada bar.

Goodnow Farms’ winning Almendra Blanca chocolate bar. Goodnow Farms Chocolate

Goodnow Farms’ winning bar is made from an unusual white cacao (most cacao beans are purple) grown on a small farm in Tabasco, Mexico. “The chocolate has a really unique flavor with citrus and nut and it’s very creamy and smooth,” says co-owner Tom Rogan. He and his wife, Monica, have turned out award-winning chocolate almost every year since founding their business in 2016. From the beginning, the couple has worked closely with small cacao farmers in Latin America to produce high-quality cacao beans and ensure that the growers are compensated fairly. “We do a lot of test-roasting to figure out the best way to draw out the flavors of the bean,” says Rogan. Goodnow Farms won 21 awards at the competition, including Silver for its Putnam Rye Whiskey bar, which uses whiskey from Boston Harbor Distillery in Dorchester, and Silver for Asochivite with Maple, made with maple sugar from Severance Maple in Northfield. (They also won Silver for their uniquely flavored 77% dark chocolate with caramelized onion.)