Brookline synagogue hosts multifaith service in support of Israel

The event, held at one of the region’s oldest synagogues, offered voices of hope after days of unprecedented violence in the long-conflicted Middle East.

Congregation Kehillath Israel hosted the gathering in partnership with St. John Missionary Baptist Church – Boston and Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain.

BROOKLINE — Christians, Jews, and people of other faiths assembled at a synagogue here Tuesday evening for a multifaith vigil to pray for peace and mourn the loss of thousands killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

“The goal here tonight is to be together, to be together with people from the Jewish community, and other communities to pray for peace, and to pray for the situation in the Middle East, and to be together, to express solidarity with one another,” Rabbi Pam Frydman, who volunteers at the synagogue on Harvard Street, said prior to the 7:30 p.m. vigil.

Brookline, which has a large Jewish population, has deeply felt the pain of the escalating war.

Rabbi Bill Hamilton said his hope was for “people of all faiths to witness our pain.”

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. More than 100 Israeli hostages were taken from their homes, and more than 1,300 Israelis were murdered in the attack, many in their homes.

Israel swiftly struck back against Hamas, launching airstrikes that have killed more than 2,700 people and wounded more than 9,000. Israel has warned of an imminent ground invasion and told people in north Gaza to evacuate. President Biden was due to travel to Israel Tuesday night in a show of solidarity with Israel, a key US ally in the region.

“We are here to honor those who lost their lives . . . to pray for those throughout our Israeli families who are suffering,” Hamilton said at the start of the vigil that began with a song sung in Hebrew.

Clergy from Catholic and Protestant congregations attended, along with the town’s police chief.

“Tonight, we solemnly gather,” Hamilton said to about 50 people in attendance and 20 more who watched on Zoom. “Your standing with us, your standing by us, means the world to us.”

The Rev. Art Gordon, senior pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Roxbury, spoke of the power of prayer to heal during times of strife.

A fifth generation pastor, Gordon said his family has preached during the days of emancipation, the Jim Crow era, and right up through the civil rights movement.

“I carry a rich tradition and legacy of following, particularly men in my family, who know what it’s like to try to preach each week to bring hope to the people who have been persecuted

“As faith leaders . . . we should stand with one another. I am heartbroken to what has happened to the people of Israel. I pray for you.”

He added, “As a Christian, I stand in solidarity. The Bible I read says, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’”

Correspondent Maeve Lawler contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also used.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.