Conquering fear in the saddle

“The way I conquer fear is I just have to learn YOLO” …You only live once,” Lynn said.

This is normal, she says after performing at the Cumberland County Fair. For her, being afraid is never an option.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Riding her horse hands-free and upside down, Jaycee Lynn, 13, routinely defies death at the rodeo. She wears no helmet, and her long hair is swaying oh-so-close to her horse’s pounding hooves.

She was born into the rodeo business, and both her parents are professional riders. The eighth-grader is home-schooled while she travels to 30 shows a year.

Lynn learned to be a trick rider during an intensive three-day, seven-hour-a-day cram course in Mississippi when she turned 9. She returned the following year for more instruction.

“I haven’t had my hair stepped on yet, thank goodness. Or my hands, thank goodness,” she said.

She trusts her horse, Dude, and shuts out the screaming crowd.

Colby Clement showed his strength before his roping prowess. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“Usually, I’m just focused on smiling and keeping my legs straight and pointing my toes.”

Pointing your toes?

“Yes. Because then it looks pretty. You got to make it look pretty.”

She has suffered no serious injuries, although there was the time she broke her collarbone.

“I fell off the couch,” she said, giggling.

She knows some people are paralyzed by fear and she believes that is a big mistake.

“What I would say to those people is you only get a certain opportunity. And ever since I was younger, I taught myself, if you’re presented with an opportunity, it may not come again,” she said. “And if you think that opportunity could powerfully and positively actively alter your life, then I think it’s worth a shot.”

Raymond Hostetler hung on tight during saddle bronc riding in Cumberland, Maine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Even if she’s not feeling 100 percent at showtime.

On a recent night, she skipped her most daring trick, called a Full Fender, in which she flies like Supergirl with just one foot in the stirrups. But the show went on despite a stomach ache.

She also confessed she was faking the smile that was frozen on her face as she performed.

“Well, the adrenaline takes over, and I was having a good time although I was freezing my butt off,” she said. “But it’s OK because you’re a pro.”

Conquering fear is something all these athletes excel at.

Cowboy Nick Mest uses a visualization exercise to help him ride raging bulls.

“If you think of something negative, you put it on a leaf and watch it float down the river until it’s gone,” Mest said. “You’ve just got to really believe in yourself and have faith in God, that he’s got your back — especially if you’re going against a 2,000-pound animal.”

Rob Gann, a rodeo clown and barrelman, says happiness beats fear.

Rob Gann got himself ready for his key role in the rodeo. “I live for this, and this is what I want to do. I wouldn’t feel like I was living if I was scared to do what I’m doing,” said the barrelman, who distracts agitated animals from attacking participants. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“I live for this, and this is what I want to do. I wouldn’t feel like I was living if I was scared to do what I’m doing.”

Joanna Reid, who won first place in barrel racing, gives herself a pep talk moments before the start.

“I tell myself I have ice water in my veins every time I walk down the alley,” Reid said.

Josh Faulkner of West Burke, Vt., said he finally conquered his fear of bronc riding.

“You just gotta embrace it. The trouble I had for my first 150 horses was the first second the horse came out I’d go — ‘Oh no.’ Then the more I got used to it, I got past it and thought, this is kind of cool.”

His philosophy on life is to go out and live it.

“The sun comes up every morning so you might as well not hide from it. "

Chad Stoltzfus and a steer both hit the dirt during a rodeo competition. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





The rodeo packed in fans at the Cumberland County fairgrounds. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





The bull got the best of Jesse Markel. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





Britt Bockius let it fly during the team roping competition. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





Jodi Colton raced around the barrels. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





At the rodeo, frustration is part of a night's work. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



