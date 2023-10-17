Patients say accused doctor seemed ‘warm’ and ‘caring’ at first

“Young women with often invisible chronic conditions have so many barriers to receiving care,” said a woman in her 20s who asked not to be identified. “We aren’t believed, we’re brushed aside.” She has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a painful connective tissue disorder associated with an array of medical problems.

Rheumatologists like Todd treat diseases of the bones and joints, such as arthritis, and autoimmune conditions, like lupus. Many are complex disorders that other doctors have trouble managing or even dismiss.

They found him “charismatic.” Almost every patient used that word when describing their first encounters with Dr. Derrick Todd. The Brigham and Women’s Hospital rheumatologist seemed kind, warm, and empathetic, they said. He listened as no one else had.

Advertisement

But while other doctors dismissed her, Todd — highly credentialed, working at a Harvard-affiliated hospital — took her symptoms seriously and “came off as very caring,” she said.

“He seemed like he cared about his patients more than anything else,” said Sabrina Sioni, who also has Ehlers-Danlos and was his patient along with her sister, Samantha Sullivan. “When we first started going to him, it seemed like we struck gold. This is like what we’ve always needed.”

Lana Ryder, 29, of Hudson, trusted him instantly. “I thought he was one of the best doctors that I ever had.”

That was in the beginning — before, these patients say, their encounters took a dark turn.

Todd, who quit the Brigham on July 31 after the hospital threatened to fire him, is under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney, the Boston Police Department, and the Board of Registration in Medicine following allegations of sexual misconduct. In addition, at least four civil suits have been filed against him and his employers, including a class-action suit brought by more than 100 former patients.

Todd’s lawyer, Ingrid S. Martin, said in an email Sunday that Todd “is confident that when all the facts are considered — or even litigated — these allegations will be proven to be without merit.”

Advertisement

Privacy laws prevent Todd from discussing publicly the care provided to any specific patient, Martin’s statement noted. “However, over the course of his twenty year career in medicine, Dr. Derrick Todd has been recognized as a skilled and accomplished rheumatologist, internist, and primary care physician. He has been fully cooperative with all investigations,” Martin said.

Dr. Charles Morris, Brigham and Women’s chief medical officer, said mental health clinicians are helping former patients who have contacted the hospital.

In addition to working at Brigham facilities, Todd saw patients at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham and continued to see patients there while he was suspended from the Brigham but before he agreed to stop practicing. A spokesperson for Charles River Medical Associates said the group was aware of investigations by the Brigham and the medical board, “but we were not aware of their nature,” and had not received any complaints.

The Globe interviewed six women who said they had been Todd’s patients at the Brigham and at Charles River. Four were represented by Lubin & Meyer and one by Tyler Fox and Stacey Pietrowicz; they spoke with their lawyers attending the interview. A sixth reached out to the Globe on her own. It is Globe policy not to identify victims of sexual assault unless the person wants to be named; three of the women said they wanted their names published to encourage other women to come forward without shame.

Advertisement

They told similar stories of a doctor who won their trust and in some cases successfully treated their symptoms, and then persuaded them to undergo intimate exams that made them uncomfortable.

The American College of Rheumatology said that pelvic and breast exams are not “part of legitimate rheumatology care.” But Todd, an internist, also had a primary care practice, and patients said he pushed them to move into that practice, where such exams can be justified in certain situations.

Lana Ryder first met Todd in 2022 and agreed to join his primary care practice. She was seeking care for hypermobility syndrome, a painful condition in which joints are overly flexible. “Every time I saw him he was asking me about my sex life,” she said. “He would tell me to call him after I had relations with my boyfriend and tell him how it went.” She declined to do that.

Ryder said that Todd persuaded her that she had pelvic floor dysfunction, a condition in which a person has difficulty relaxing and coordinating pelvic floor muscles. In May, at the Framingham office, she underwent a “pelvic floor massage” without a chaperone, in which he used his fingers to conduct a vaginal exam, she alleges. It was so traumatic, she said, that she’s not sure how long it lasted — anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes.

Eventually she told him to stop and went home bleeding and weeping. Now, Ryder said, “I can’t trust people in the medical field any more. … I felt super violated. ... I felt like a fool, too, because I believed it.”

Advertisement

An exterior view of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. Kayana Szymczak

Another patient, a nurse who worked at the Brigham, visited Todd in March 2020 on the recommendation of colleagues, seeking help with persistent shoulder pain that she thought might be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis.

At her first visit, the nurse said, Todd asked her to drop her johnny down so he could examine “the symmetry” of her shoulders. She complied. “I was kind of desperate to find an answer for why I was having so much shoulder pain,” the nurse said. “You’re in a very vulnerable spot when you go to see a doctor when you’re struggling with something.”

He ultimately determined that her problems were not rheumatological and suggested she become a patient in his primary care practice. On her first primary care visit, he told her he wanted to conduct a breast exam. The nurse resisted, explaining that she had seen her gynecologist three months previously and didn’t need it.

“And his tone changed. It was like, ‘Now I’m going to push back on you about that.’ Those were his exact words,” she said.

“But it was not a normal breast exam,” she said. Asked to elaborate, she said, “All I can remember is his breathing.” Heavy breathing, she said. There was no chaperone.

The nurse said she felt assaulted by him and finds it especially disrespectful that he would do that to a fellow Brigham professional. “I was part of that community. And he abused me,” she said.

Advertisement

C., who asked to be identified only by her initial, was a law student in her 20s when she saw Todd at Faulkner Hospital in 2010, seeking help with a swollen finger. Todd told her she might have psoriatic arthritis and it would need to be monitored, and said it would be convenient if she became a patient of his primary care practice as well.

When she went for her annual physical at Faulkner, Todd waited for her in the exam room, with no nurse present, and instructed her to undress, C. said. “I was so thrown off and so shocked. I didn’t know what to do, and I just did it,” she said. “I completely undressed, right in front of him. I felt so uncomfortable. But at the same time I thought, ‘Well, he’s not gonna do anything he shouldn’t, right? He’s a doctor.’”

He proceeded to move her arms and legs, including lifting her legs in the air one at a time, “which was really uncomfortable, because I didn’t have any clothes on at all,” she said.

Then he told her needed to conduct a “full exam.”

She felt frightened, alone in the room with an older man in a position of power. As he gave her a breast exam, massaging her breasts, “I remember my mind just kind of shutting off. I remember specifically looking out the window, because I felt like it’s all I could do to kind of get through it.”

Then he gave her a vaginal exam with his fingers, C. said. “I remember thinking, ‘This can’t be happening.’ … It’s like your alarm bells are going off in your head that there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Afterward, C. decided not to confront Todd or go to the police. Having just graduated from law school, in the middle of a job search, she didn’t feel she could deal with it. Also, she said, “I felt ashamed.”

C., who is now 42 and works as a lawyer, never forgot what happened to her 13 years ago. “It lives with you every day,” she said. She only sees female doctors. A couple of years ago, when her OB/GYN asked if a male trainee could do her exam, she had a panic attack and had to reschedule the appointment.

C., who is now married, added that since her encounter with Todd, “it’s definitely been hard to be intimate in my relationship. Because it definitely impacts the way you think about your body and your own autonomy.”

The patient in her 20s who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, who reached out to the Globe on her own, last visited Todd at Charles River Medical Associates in mid-July. She underwent pelvic exams with him and didn’t realize they were inappropriate until she saw the news, she said.

She feels a mixture of confusion and anger. “I thought it was a trusting relationship,” she said. “Was he sincere in actually wanting to help? Or was it all deception? That’s one of the hardest parts for me to come to terms with.”

Sioni, another patient with Ehlers-Danlos, said Todd did prescribe a medication that improved the quality of her life. After a prolonged, disturbing pelvic exam, she resolved to see him only by telehealth. Sioni and her sister, Sullivan, had talked about reporting Todd, but concluded no one would believe them.

Meanwhile, Sioni says she hasn’t even tried to find another rheumatologist. “I have been afraid to go anywhere,” she said. “I don’t know where it’s safe. Who is safe? How can you tell? Can you tell?”

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer. Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com.