Driver dead after crash in Norwood

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Norwood on Monday night, officials said.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was traveling on Upland Road when they veered off the pavement and crashed into a ditch, according to David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to leave the road.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m., after a passerby spotted the wrecked vehicle and called 911, Traub said. No information about the victim was immediately available, pending notification of their family.
The crash is under investigation by State Police and the Norwood Police Department.
