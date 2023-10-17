First Night Boston celebration moving to City Hall Plaza this year

“City Hall Plaza was designed for events like First Night—opportunities for community to come together and celebrate our shared love for Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement. “I’m so excited to announce that First Night will be coming to Boston City Hall and can’t wait to join our residents as we ring in the new year.”

First Night Boston, the city’s cherished annual extravaganza of fireworks, a parade, and live music on New Year’s Eve, will have its main stage this year at City Hall Plaza instead of its customary location at Copley Square Park, owing to construction in the latter area, officials said this week.

Advertisement

T.K. Skenderian, a spokesperson for First Night planner Conventures, Inc., told WCVB-TV that City Hall Plaza was a natural choice for the main stage and ice sculptures because it’s centrally located and served by the T’s Blue and Green lines.

Skenderian didn’t immediately respond to a Globe request for further comment Tuesday afternoon.

First Night last year marked its 48th annual celebration in Boston, positively roaring back with all the sizzle and spark of pre-pandemic times, with a parade, bands, dancers, and other performers entertaining enthralled crowds stretching from Copley to the Common.

And Conventures isn’t resting on its laurels ahead of its signature event on Dec. 31.

“Last Saturday, we helped produce the Light The Night Walk in Portsmouth, NH by @LLSusa,” the company wrote Tuesday on X, the popular social media platform formerly called Twitter. “This lantern-filled walk unites the community to honor those affected by blood cancers and raise funds for research. On Thursday, we’ll team up with LLS to host its walk here in Boston.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.