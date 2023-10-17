Derrick Todd ‘committed indecent assault and battery of a sexual nature,’ according to newest allegations against the ex-Brigham doctor

It was the first of four lawsuits filed against the doctor and had been the only one placed under seal.

The suit, filed Sept. 29 on behalf of a woman who didn’t want to be publicly identified, also names as defendants Charles River Medical Associates and Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, asserting that Todd’s employers “knew or should have known” about his actions.

A Massachusetts judge on Tuesday unsealed a lawsuit that was filed last month against Dr. Derrick Todd, the Brigham and Women’s rheumatologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients by performing unwarranted intimate exams.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Lynn C. Rooney lifted the seal at a Tuesday afternoon hearing and agreed to allow the accuser to go forward using the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” citing the need for privacy “given the nature of the sexual assault allegations,” according to court filings.

The plaintiff, represented by Stacey L. Pietrowicz of Boston’s Sugarman law firm, alleges in the suit that Todd “committed indecent assault and battery of a sexual nature when he repeatedly performed invasive breast exams unrelated to the medical issues for which she sought treatment.”

Todd, who resigned from the Brigham on July 31 and agreed to temporarily stop practicing medicine on Sept. 5, has denied wrongdoing through his lawyer, Ingrid S. Martin, who said in an email Sunday that Todd “is confident that when all the facts are considered — or even litigated — these allegations will be proven to be without merit.”

The plaintiff visited Todd to seek medical care multiple times between Jan. 5, 2018 and Oct. 7, 2020, the suit states. It alleges that, in addition to the breast exams, Todd “intimidated the plaintiff with extremely personal questions unrelated to her medical care, repeatedly offered to perform pelvic exams unrelated to the medical issues for which she sought treatment, repeatedly offered to become her primary care physician despite her declining on multiple occasions, [and] falsely stated in her records that he was her primary care physician.”

These actions, the suit alleges, caused the patient “to suffer from anxiety, depression and panic attacks.”

The allegations are similar to those described by patients and outlined in the other suits, which were filed in Suffolk Superior Court last week. Two are class action suits and one involves a named individual, Marianne DiTrani, who described her experiences at a press conference. More than 100 of Todd’s former patients have come forward as plaintiffs in the lawsuits.

Todd is under investigation by the Suffolk County district attorney, the Boston Police Department, and the Board of Registration in Medicine.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.