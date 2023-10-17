Woman, 29, found dead on Carson Beach was former Las Vegas resident, State Police say

State Police on Tuesday identified the 29-year-old woman who was found dead Monday morning on Carson Beach in South Boston.
In a statement, the agency identified the deceased as Megan Anderson, whose last known address was in Las Vegas.
State Police said Anderson may have been experiencing homelessness recently.
“Examination of Ms. Anderson by State Police Detectives and personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed no indication of trauma,” the agency said.
The cause and manner of death remains pending from the medical examiner, officials said.
State Police said “the case remains open. No further information is being released at this time.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
