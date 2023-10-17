In North Providence, 80 Canterbury Village residents handed 24-hour eviction notices amid ‘deplorable conditions’

The building’s property management company, Vista Management, “is pretty much doing a complete reconstruction project. They’re removing walls, ceilings, and whole hallways,” North Providence Fire Chief John Silva III said to a Globe reporter on a call Tuesday morning. “They cannot occupy the building with residents when there’s this kind of work being done. It’s pretty much unacceptable for anyone to live in that.”

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nearly 80 residents of North Providence’s Canterbury Village were given 24 hours notice on Monday that they would need to vacate their homes due to what town officials are calling “deplorable” and “unsafe conditions.”

Assistant Fire Chief John Horan told the Globe the town received an anonymous tip from a resident over the weekend who said they felt unsafe in their home due to the property’s state. The fire department and building inspectors decided to go into the property on Monday, where Horan said they found “ripped down ceilings,” “gutted apartments,” among other issues.

“My take? I wanted to shut the building down immediately,” said Horan. “But the building officials said we needed to give people more time to pack up their homes and vacate.”

“I’m totally sensitive to the fact that we’re literally throwing people on the street,” added Horan. “But the building was in total disarray, and I just want to keep these folks safe.”

Silva said the fire department and town officials had been unaware of the property’s state. Horan said fire department investigators have “not yet interviewed anyone” about how long the vast construction projects have been ongoing.

Voice messages left by a Globe reporter on Vista Management’s office phone were not immediately returned on Tuesday morning.

The town’s building inspector and fire department condemned the property on Monday. The fire department placed the property on an around-the-clock “fire watch” where department staff were dedicated to circulating the area of the property to ensure a fire did not break out. Residents have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to pack all of their belongings and move out.

The American Red Cross started working Monday to assist tenants in finding somewhere to stay.

“They assured me everyone who does not have a place to stay will get shelter. But they don’t know for how long,” said Silva, who said Red Cross workers told him Monday night that only 50 percent of the residents have family members or others nearby, with whom they can stay temporarily. “Now, that worries me personally. What happened is not their fault, and it’s not fair.”

Silva said most of the condominiums are one-bedroom units that are privately owned and then rented to mostly working-class and lower-income individuals, and some senior citizens.

“We know many don’t have the assets to find somewhere else to live quickly,” said Silva. “It’s not right where they have a home one day, and it’s ripped away from them the next.”

Resolving these kinds of issues at condominiums can be complicated for town officials, said Horan.

“We’re dealing with several parties. There’s a condo association, the owners, property management company [Vista Management], and the people who actually live there,” he said. “And I don’t know if the right hand knows what the left hand is doing right now.”

The Canterbury Village condos have had ongoing maintenance issues since earlier this year. In February, a pipe allegedly burst that caused significant damage. Horan said Vista Management pulled permits to fix the damage with two different remediation companies.

Horan said officials identified several issues while inspecting the condominiums on Monday, which included asbestos, and an egress corridor in one of the buildings that was “severely compromised.” Silva said the property does not currently have a fire alarm system.

In an interview with WPRI-12, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi expressed frustration with Vista Management in their remediation efforts.

“We couldn’t get them to cooperate,” Lombardi said. “We had to take them to court, and then they agreed to hire an architect, but they still haven’t done that.”

Lombardi said the town could not “just sit back and allow this to happen.” He said the town had been forced to get residents out of the property “for their safety,” but he pointed the blame squarely at Vista Management.

“Let me be blunt,” Lombardi told the news station. “The people who were responsible for straightening this out … they should be arrested.”





Alexa Gagosz