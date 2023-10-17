Injured police officers forced to retire seek faster track to full benefits

On Tuesday, Oliveira was among several former officers who testified at the State House in support of a bill that would make it easier for officers who are critically injured in the line of duty to collect 100 percent of their salary, tax-free, as a pension.

But after suffering a heart attack a year later, Oliveira said he was forced to retire. With a young child at home and another on the way, he said he wondered, “How am I going to provide for my family?”

Somerville police Detective Mario Oliveira was shot six times in 2010 while trying to arrest a gun trafficking suspect and had to be resuscitated at the hospital. Still, the 42-year-old was determined to go back to work.

Advertisement

“Make the process streamlined, a lot faster, so the officer can retire with dignity,” said Oliveira, cofounder of the Violently Injured Police Officer’s Organization. He said the legislation could benefit about 120 retired officers in the state.

Currently under state law, officers who are forced to retire after surviving violent encounters are automatically eligible to receive a pension of 72 percent of their regular salary, also tax-free, the same amount as any public employee who retires with an accidental disability.

They may seek 100 percent compensation through an often time-consuming process that starts with first persuading city or town politicians to craft and approve a home-rule petition. It must be approved by the Legislature and the governor.

A spouse of an officer who is killed in the line of duty receives 100 percent of the officer’s pay for the rest of their life, in addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars in one-time payouts from the state and federal governments.

Oliveira choked up Tuesday as he described how close he came to death after being shot. He said his heart stopped three times while he was being treated at the hospital for his wounds.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to die that night,” Oliveira said. “I fought hard to stay alive.”

Oliveira said he finally received 100 percent compensation, but it took nearly two years to get his pension approved through the legislative process.

Former Saugus police officer Chris Taylor, who was among three officers stabbed in August 2020 while trying to disarm a suspect, testified Tuesday that his injury was career-ending. He said he is still seeking full pension benefits.

“I worry about the future,” Taylor told lawmakers as he held his young daughter on his hip. “I worry about putting her through college.”

The bill, S.1680, would apply to police officers who suffered a “serious and permanent personal bodily injury sustained as a direct and proximate result of a violent attack” with a dangerous weapon such as a gun or a knife, and are unable to continue working.

It would require officers to provide medical documentation to a panel. After receiving approval from the state retirement board, the pension system would pay them the equivalent of their full salary when they left the force. That would last until the typical retirement age, when the pension would drop to the normal benefit of 80 percent.

Several similar bills have been proposed in the past, but failed to win approval.

During Tuesday’s hearing before the Joint Committee on Public Service, cochair Representative Kenneth Gordon, a Bedford Democrat, said the committee plans to revise the bill’s language and get it in its “best form over the finish line.”

Advertisement

Representative David Paul Linsky added, “Let’s get this done.”

No one testified against the bill during the hourlong hearing.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.