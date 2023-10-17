Mass. Department of Fire Services to track lithium-ion battery related fires

In Massachusetts, there were 12 recorded battery fires in 2022 and 2021, 10 in 2020 and five in 2019. No deaths were reported and it is unclear what kind of battery was involved, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office, said in an email.

Local fire investigators will use a checklist called FP-031 to collect details on battery fires, which specifies the make and model of the battery, if it was charging when the fire began and additional battery information, the department said in a press release Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is now tracking fires that involve lithium-ion batteries after a nationwide rise in related blazes, officials said.

“We believe these batteries are underreported as a factor in significant fires,” State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in the statement. “More comprehensive data will help the fire service gauge the true scope of the issue and help guide future regulations and legislation.”

Lithium-ion batteries are in phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, and other mobile devices, and can cause a fire when overheated or abused, which is especially dangerous when charging near furniture, officials said.

Over a dozen people have died in lithium-ion related fires in New York City this year, the statement said.

In April, a four-alarm fire that displaced four people in Medford was started by two lithium-ion battery-powered scooters, the Globe previously reported.

In May, six people were displaced when a charging lithium-ion battery ignited a fire in an apartment in New Bedford, the Globe reported.

In addition to announcing the new tracking requirements, the Department of Fire Services also released safety tips for preventing fires involving these batteries.

These tips include ensuring there is a working smoke alarm on every level, only using original manufacturers batteries and charging equipment, keep e-bikes outside, charge batteries directly in a wall outlet, charge one device at a time and unplug once changed.

In addition, stop charging the batteries if there is smoking or any sign there are changes to the battery of the device, the statement said.

Lithium-ion batteries should never be put in the trash, only at an approved recycle location, officials said.













Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.