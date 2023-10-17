Man shot by Bristol police charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking 2 women outside police station

BRISTOL, R.I. — A Rehoboth man shot by police last week was arraigned Monday on felony charges after allegedly chasing two women and ramming their vehicle outside the police station.
Mark Rinn, 39, is charged with four counts of felony assault. District Court Judge Brian Goldman set bail at $60,000 with surety, and ordered Rinn not to have any contact with the alleged victims. Rinn did not enter a plea.
The Bristol police still have not identified the desk sergeant who fired the shots, and did not respond to questions on Monday. Under protocol in Rhode Island, the shooting is being investigated by the state police, Bristol police, and attorney general’s office.
Police said last week that the two women, who both attend Roger Williams University, were at Colt State Park last Thursday night when they were approached by a naked man. The women left, but the man chased their car, flashing his high beams.
When the women drove to the Bristol police station, the man started ramming their vehicle, according to police. The women got out and screamed for help, and got the attention of the desk sergeant.
Chief Kevin Lynch said the man drove at the sergeant and rammed the women’s car again. The sergeant fired two shots, striking and wounding the man, he said.
