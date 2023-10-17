Man shot by Bristol police charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking 2 women outside police station

BRISTOL, R.I. — A Rehoboth man shot by police last week was arraigned Monday on felony charges after allegedly chasing two women and ramming their vehicle outside the police station.

Mark Rinn, 39, is charged with four counts of felony assault. District Court Judge Brian Goldman set bail at $60,000 with surety, and ordered Rinn not to have any contact with the alleged victims. Rinn did not enter a plea.

The Bristol police still have not identified the desk sergeant who fired the shots, and did not respond to questions on Monday. Under protocol in Rhode Island, the shooting is being investigated by the state police, Bristol police, and attorney general’s office.