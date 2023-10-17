Woman with 2-year-old son in stroller seen in Mass. and Cass neighborhood, officials say

The woman, whose name was redacted in a Boston police report, was discovered sleeping in a black Jeep Cherokee parked in a private lot on Massachusetts Avenue around 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 12. When Boston police learned the registration was expired, they ordered the vehicle towed, according to a police report that does not say whether a child was in the Jeep at the time.

A woman fighting substance abuse disorder has been spotted multiple times by police pushing her two-year-old son in a stroller in the Mass. and Cass area where homelessness, drug use, and violence are rampant, officials said.

However, according to a separate police report, the two-year-old boy was also asleep in the Jeep when it was ordered to be towed. About 12 hours later, around 8:15 a.m. last Friday, a Boston Fire lieutenant encountered the woman with the child in a stroller outside Boston Fire headquarters on Southampton Street, police wrote.

“When officers inquired why she was in the area, she explained that her vehicle was towed the night before while she was parked” in the private lot, responding police wrote. The woman said “she spent most of the night in Boston Medical Center with her son in order to stay warm and charge her phone.”

The woman told police she left the BMC around 6:30 a.m. on Friday with the intention of getting “dosed” at the substance abuse treatment facility on Topeka Street.

At that time, the child was wearing a long sleeve shirt, a pair of pants and two pairs of ankle socks, police wrote. Temperatures were around 45 degrees, police wrote.

Boston Emergency Medical Services workers examined the child and determined he was in good health, police wrote. EMS provided the woman and child a courtesy ride to the treatment center on Topeka Street.

Around 10:45 a.m., police from the Street Outreach Unit arranged an Uber ride for the woman and child to their home, but the woman ”declined and became uncooperative,” police wrote.

At the conclusion of their multiple interactions with the woman, police filed a report of child abuse or neglect with the Department of Children and Families.

In a brief statement, DCF Tuesday confirmed they received the police report of possible abuse or neglect.

“The Department of Children and Families (DCF) received a report and is investigating,” a DCF spokesperson wrote in an e-mail. Privacy laws prevented further comment, according to the agency.

The Boston Public Health Commission declined comment and referred inquiries to police and DCF.

The child’s father was arrested last week on outstanding warrants, police said.

This is a developing story.





