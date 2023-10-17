Medway family remains trapped in Gaza as deadly airstrikes continue nearby

“Yousef . . . still has a fever which has lasted now for more than 24 hours, so I am becoming increasingly worried about the health and well-being of this family, and of course the other estimated 500-600 Americans in Gaza,” Nabulsi said in a text message.

Abood Okal and his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, had received an email from the US State Department saying they would be able to cross the southern border of Gaza into Egypt at 9 a.m. Monday, but on Tuesday afternoon they remained in Gaza as their toddler son, Yousef, continued to feel ill, Nabulsi said.

A Medway family remained trapped in the Gaza Strip for another day on Tuesday, as their 18-month-old son ran a fever and deadly Israeli airstrikes rained down nearby, according to Sammy S. Nabulsi, a Boston lawyer and friend of the family.

As of early Tuesday afternoon in Gaza, “neither the family nor I have been informed of any confirmed departure option or timeline,” Nabulsi said. “I have not been able to reach the family since, which is not unusual given the connectivity issues and availability of electricity there.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Biden is slated to travel to Israel on Wednesday, as he and other world leaders try to prevent the war from sparking a broader regional conflict.

The family had been in Gaza visiting relatives when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed more than 1,300 people — most of them civilians — earlier this month. Over the past week, an Israeli counterattack has leveled whole neighborhoods in Gaza, killed at least 2,778 people, and wounded 9,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Nearly two-thirds of those killed were children, a ministry official said.

Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

The Medway family of three, along with Okal’s sister, Haneen, and her three young children, has been staying in Rafah, about a 5- to 10-minute drive north of the location where citizens were instructed to cross the Egyptian border.

On Monday morning, they went there in hopes of crossing. But after waiting for hours, they found they were still unable to leave Gaza, so they turned around and went back to Rafah, where Okal said they had witnessed recent airstrikes, according to Nabulsi.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces heavily bombed southern Gaza, including areas near Rafah and Khan Younis, a city about 5 miles to the northeast. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure, and command centers.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former health minister, reported 27 people were killed in Rafah and 30 in Khan Younis.

Abdulla Okal, Haneen’s husband, said Tuesday that “there is no safe place in Gaza.” He said there was a bombing near the border crossing on Monday as families awaited an opportunity to escape.

“She’s been there three times, and each time she goes there, the [border crossing] gets bombed,” he said by phone from New Jersey, where his family lives. “Three days in a row.”

Abdulla Okal said the families are staying in a small house with friends — about 50 people in total — where his wife sleeps in a chair at night. They don’t have clean drinking water and are using tainted water from the tap, and it is almost impossible for them to find bread or other food, he said.

The car they’ve used to drive to the border crossing is almost out of gas, which is impossible to buy in Gaza now, so they will probably walk to the border the next time they attempt to cross, he said.

Abdulla Okal said his 2-month-old son can’t sleep because the house is noisy, his 2-year-old daughter is terrified by the situation, and his 8-year-old son, a budding musician and equestrian, misses playing piano and riding horses. Meanwhile, he waits and worries.

“It’s very hard,” he said. “I don’t wish anyone to be in my shoes. It’s very bad when you’re away from your family.”

Abdulla Okal was “super scared” Monday when he saw a news alert saying a house in Rafah belonging to a family named Okal had been bombed, he said. His wife’s cellphone had no signal at the time, so she was unreachable, and he waited in agonizing suspense until his family responded and let him know they were safe.

“That was the worst two hours of my life,” he said.

Nabulsi, the Boston attorney, said Tuesday that he had “reached out to my contacts at the White House, State Department, and several elected officials asking that they influence” an agreement in the works between the United States and Israel “to include some sort of protection area for Rafah, considering that is where presumably all of the American citizens who desire to leave are located or heading to.”

“If these Americans don’t come home today,” Nabulsi added, “I’m calling on President Biden not to return to the United States until he secures the safe and immediate departure of every American citizen in Gaza first.”

Material from the Associate Press was used in this report. Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.