Mt. Washington Observatory has taste of winter; 4.5 inches of snow reported on summit

The observatory shared pictures of the snow and ice covered summit on Facebook.

There was around two and a half days of snowfall and now snow has covered the deck of the observatory and buried some rocks, Francis Tarasiewicz, a meteorologist and weather observer on Mount Washington, said in an email.

A blast of winter arrived on the summit of Mount Washington with 4.5 inches of snow and a thick coat of ice reported Tuesday morning after days of near-zero visibility, officials said.

“The summits have finally emerged from the clouds after a nearly week-long stretch of freezing fog and near-zero visibility,” the post said. “Sunshine this morning revealed a thick coating of rime ice and 4.5 inches of new snowfall resulting from the extended period of wintry weather.”

October normally sees an average of 19 inches of snow so the crew at Mount Washington Observatory is hoping for more snow to follow, Tarasiewicz said.

“As for the crew, we are all quite happy to see the snowfall return as October got off to a slow start snowfall wise,” Tarasiewicz said.

Tuesday was the first glimpse of consistent sun at the summit since last Wednesday, Tarasiewicz said.

The mountain had the snowiest June on record this year with more than 8.4 inches in the first half of the month alone, according to a previous Globe report.

