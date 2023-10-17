Mayor Wu celebrates opening of Boston Green Academy’s new outdoor classroom

“This is an example of why Boston Public Schools are destined to be great,” Skipper said. “These students are the ones who are going to craft our city and BGA gives them the opportunity to do that.”

The outdoor classroom is complete with raised garden beds, outdoor furniture, and a hydroponic farm that grows plants without soil, in the school’s lawn along Warren Street in Brighton. At the ceremony, the beds were lush with red, purple, and yellow flowers and plantings.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public School Superintendent Mary Skipper celebrated the opening of Boston Green Academy’s new outdoor classroom with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

BGA’s outdoor classroom and garden is the first of 10 new outdoor classrooms to be implemented across Boston Public Schools, all funded by GrowBoston, the city’s office of urban agriculture. GrowBoston and BPS partnered with Green City Growers, a company focused on transforming underutilized spaces into biodiverse food production landscapes, according to a press release from the city. The new gardens give students the opportunity to learn about gardening as a part of Wu’s Connect, Learn, Explore initiative, which aims to expand access to quality education, safe housing, robust health care, and healthy and affordable food for children.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu met with students and others after cutting the ribbon. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Wu said that students who are involved in “outdoor nature work” do better in school, and that connecting through teamwork in BGA’s outdoor classroom, they will benefit students.

“We put so much emphasis on what is in those textbooks, but what is important is how to be connected with each other,” Wu said.

Alex Jacobson, coordinator of green careers and civic engagement at BGA, said that BGA is one of the only schools to have a class on “career and technical education” geared specifically at careers that relate to the environment. The class exposes students to careers in botany, landscape architecture, and landscaping, Jacobson said.

“Students like giving themselves a break and coming outside where they’re able to do labs and experiments for science, psychology, and for a math class to learn how flowers grow,” Jacobson said. “We want a space where we aren’t just learning from a PowerPoint, but we are learning from actual experiences.”

Gabriela Torres, a senior at BGA, said that lessons about the environment and sustainability are weaved throughout many of the classes she takes at BGA.

“In my classes we’re trying to learn different ways to help the environment,” Torres said. “We learned about solar ovens in my physics class, for example.”

Alanis Mercado, a senior at BGA, said she appreciates how by maintaining the outdoor classrooms, students are able to create a new home for animals and insects.

“We have a beehive,” Mercado said. “It really shows how much we care about the environment and creating a home for animals.”

Skipper said the outdoor classroom and garden at BGA was funded by a $100,000 grant from GrowBoston.

Boston Green Academy senior, Ariday Mejia, spoke at a morning press-conference where their was a ribbon cutting for the new outdoor classroom. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In addition to BGA, GrowBoston will fund outdoor classrooms for 10 other BPS schools: Maurice J. Tobin School, Dudley Street Neighborhood Charter School, Winship Elementary School, Mather School, Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 School, Ellison Parks Early Ed School, Franklin D. Roosevelt K-8 School Upper Campus, Lee Academy Pilot School, Roger Clap Elementary School, and William Ellery Channing Elementary School.

There are also 79 other schools across the state that have garden programs, according to Shani Fletcher, director of GrowBoston.

“To be living here right now is a challenge, living on a planet with climate change,” Liz Breadon, city councilor of District 9, said. “So I am really appreciative of the opportunity. ... I commit to continuing to partner with it and you folks.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.