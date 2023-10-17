‘Was that normal?’ A guide to what should — and shouldn’t — happen during pelvic and breast exams.

The Globe asked experts what patients should expect during these types of visits, and what to do if something feels wrong. Here’s what physicians said.

Most women receive regular pelvic and breast exams as part of their routine care. But, last week, dozens of patients filed a class action suit against a former Brigham and Women’s Hospital rheumatologist and internist , accusing him of performing inappropriate exams.

Dr. Ashley Peterson, director of obstetric quality and safety at Tufts Medical Center, said a patient’s experience will vary depending on their needs and situation, but if exams are administered, they should always have a purpose — and patients should understand that purpose.

“A patient should always know who is going to be in the room during the exam, what is going to be examined, and why,” Dr. Kavita Shah Arora, director of the division of general obstetrics, gynecology, and midwifery at University of North Carolina Health, told the Globe via email.

Doctors should be able to get the information they need relatively quickly. A careful breast exam can be completed in about 3 minutes per breast, according to studies, and pelvic exams should take roughly the same amount of time, according to Mayo Clinic.

Some behaviors by physicians are clear violations. In 2006, the Federation of State Medical Boards compiled a list of inappropriate behaviors including: deliberately watching a patient undress; requesting details of sexual history or sexual likes or dislikes when not clinically indicated; performing a pelvic exam without the use of gloves; and performing an intimate examination or consultation without clinical justification.

Should I bring a chaperone?

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that a chaperone — usually a nurse or medical assistant — be present for all breast and pelvic exams. Patients can also bring a partner, friend, or family member with them. All patients should have the option to be chaperoned upon request, according to the American Medical Association code of ethics.

Peterson said chaperones are the best practice for everyone’s safety and comfort but acknowledged that there are some scenarios, like emergency visits, where it might not be possible to include one.

Should a doctor always use instruments during a pelvic exam?

During a typical pelvic exam, doctors use a speculum to open the vaginal walls so they can check a woman’s cervix and perform a pap smear if needed, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. After removing the speculum, doctors use their gloved hands to briefly examine internal organs like the ovaries and uterus. Gloves should always be worn during pelvic exams, said Arora.

What is pelvic massage therapy, and who is authorized to perform it?

One of the plaintiffs who brought a class action suit against Dr. Derrick Todd told the Globe that Todd had performed an exam on her that he described as “pelvic massage therapy.”

Pelvic massage therapy is a component of pelvic floor physical therapy, Arora said. It’s used to treat conditions including pelvic pain and painful intercourse and requires manipulation of internal vaginal soft tissue. Physical therapists and occupational therapists can perform pelvic floor therapy, according to the Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute, and doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals can obtain a license to provide this type of care.

Dr. Sangeeta Mahajan, head of the division of female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at University Hospitals in Cleveland, said she always refers patients in need of this treatment to certified pelvic floor physical therapists, and all of those therapists are women. “The time required [for pelvic floor physical therapy] can be significant, and most physicians don’t have the time (or expertise) to do the therapy themselves,” she wrote in an email.

Can someone who’s not an OB/GYN perform a pelvic or breast exam?

Peterson said obstetricians, gynecologists, and primary care physicians can perform pelvic or breast exams. A spokesperson from the American College of Rheumatology said in an email that pelvic exams, breast exams, and pelvic massages are not “part of legitimate rheumatology care.”

While pelvic and breast exams are important parts of preventative healthcare, patients can decline the exams, ask to receive them at a later date, or stop in the middle of the exam if they feel uncomfortable, Peterson said.

Is it ever appropriate for a doctor to call or text me from their personal cell phone?

Peterson said it depends on the context, but doctors can typically take measures to create a professional environment, even when calling from their personal phones. For example, calling through the hospital operator is a standardized procedure. She emphasized that doctors sometimes receive test results and important information that should be shared as soon as possible, but even in these urgent scenarios there are ways to operate professionally, such as for doctors to block their number.

What should I do if I feel uncomfortable during my exam or with my doctor?

Marissa Hoechstetter, a patient advocate, recommends that patients document their feelings after an appointment to help themselves recognize recurring problems. Hoechstetter, a survivor of sexual assault at the hands of former Columbia University OB/GYN Robert Hadden, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July, said she spent months brushing off her experiences and didn’t realize until later that she had been abused.

“I’d leave an appointment and think, ‘God, that was weird,’ and then I wouldn’t go back for some amount of time, and I’d talk myself out of it,” Hoechstetter said of her experience with Hadden, “but there were patterns.”

Patients who feel something went wrong can file a complaint through the Massachusetts medical board, report the incident to law enforcement, or contact the administration of the hospital or medical practice, Hoechstetter said. Peterson also suggested contacting the hospital’s office for patient relations, if there is one, or reporting the experience to another trusted health care professional.

Reporting these crimes not only encourages medical boards to hold doctors accountable, but also helps survivors know they are not alone, Hoechstetter said.

“It happens more than people would like to acknowledge. Often it’s because people are protected by institutions,” she said. “It’s an awful thing to talk about, but any time someone steps forward it helps protect other people.”





Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.