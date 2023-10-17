Boston and Somerville police mourn passing of two K-9 police dogs

The Boston Police Department and Somerville Police Department both announced the passing of K-9 police dogs Monday, officials said.
Dexter served for seven years before retiring from the Boston Police Department in January 2022, according to a post on X.
“Dexter will be missed by all at BPD and we send our condolences to his former handler & family during this sad and difficult time,” the department posted.
It is with deep regret that the BPD announces the passing of retired K-9 Dexter. He proudly served for over 7 years, and retired in January, 2022. Dexter will be missed by all at BPD and we send our condolences to his former handler & family during this sad and difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0hEPT3X6QA— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 16, 2023
For eight years, Lobo worked with Somerville Police to track missing person, search for suspects and evidence, and detect bomb and firearms, a post by the department said.
Lobo worked with Officer Timothy Sullivan from December 2015 to October 2023.
“Lobo will be missed and we ask that you keep him and the Sullivan family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the post said.
Somerville Police Department Statement on the death of Lobo, Somerville Police K-9 pic.twitter.com/PJczCsxfkC— SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) October 16, 2023
