Q+A: What it’s like to row a giant pumpkin across the Charles River

He didn’t do it alone. Word of his plans generated lots of interest online after he turned to the internet asking for help tracking down a forklift, so he could transport the 1,500-pound gourd to the river’s edge. Sure enough, a forklift owner stepped forward to help. Soon, he and the enormous autumn fruit were setting sail across the water, just steps from the Harvard campus.

Harvard senior Benjamin Chang made history over the weekend — he’s pretty sure — when he climbed inside the hull of a giant pumpkin and paddled it across the Charles River, fulfilling what he said was a lifelong dream.

Chang also didn’t do it just for laughs. The trip, he said, doubled as a fundraiser for a Harvard lab that supports student-led biology research.

We caught up with him post-voyage to ask what drew him to the world of giant pumpkin paddling, how one actually turns a pumpkin into a boat, and why he thinks this should be a new tradition.

Where did this dream of rowing a pumpkin across the Charles come from?

I remember seeing in Cinderella when the fairy godmother takes her to the castle by turning a pumpkin into a giant carriage. That captured my imagination and nurtured that sense of wonder for biology. But these days, we don’t need to use magic. We have biotechnology.

What’s fascinating is that if this were 20 years ago, this 1,500-pound pumpkin would have been a world-record setting size. But in the last 20 years, we’ve been able to engineer through artificial selection to train giant pumpkins to double in size. Biotechnology is magic on its own. So one of our goals is to share that sense of wonder.

You aren’t the first person to row a pumpkin. Were you inspired by anyone else?

I grew up in California, and there are giant pumpkin regattas that occur in the northern part of the state. I also got a lot of advice from the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta up in Maine. It’s not an uncommon thing to do, although I think this is the first time a giant pumpkin has been rowed on the Charles River.

How did you get your hands on a giant pumpkin?

We got in contact with a giant pumpkin grower in New Hampshire, and a professor donated money to make this happen for us, so it didn’t cost us anything. We actually wanted to do this last year, but we didn’t have the logistics figured out, or the funding.

Then you just needed a forklift to move it.

Once we found a pumpkin, the grower told us we needed a forklift to move it safely, but obviously as undergrads we don’t have forklifts around. So as late as last Saturday we thought we might have to call it off. As a final attempt we posted a post on Reddit asking if anyone had a forklift they could lend us. We were really surprised by the reaction. People were really supportive of our dream. I’m so, so grateful.

How do you actually design a pumpkin boat?

We talked to the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta and they gave us some really good advice. They suggested we put the hatch off to one side so that it’s easier to reach the water and paddle. Then we put counterweights inside the pumpkin with cases of water, which balanced out the center of gravity. We also put carpet and bubble wrap all over the interior of it to distribute the pressure.

My friends at MIT helped with physics calculations, so everything went super smoothly. We were not only able to paddle across the Charles, but we had over two dozen people take part in the fun.

What was going through your mind as you finally paddled across the river?

Being in the pumpkin and actually rowing it was unbelievable, seeing this dream that we’ve had for so long actually come to reality. But when I was in there looking at all my friends on the banks, I felt very strongly that this was a triumph of a community, that any dream can become reality with the right community behind you.

You were also raising money for the Harvard OpenBio Laboratory. How did that go?

We raised about $500 so far. If anyone wants to contribute my Venmo is @Benjamin0Chang.

What does it feel like in there? Is it slimy?

Think about the consistency of a cantaloupe and you’ll have a pretty good idea. One of my friends said it was like being in the womb again.

I heard the plans were almost ruined by a crack in the hull.

As we were carving it out we realized there was a crack at the bottom of the pumpkin that was growing. At that point I thought our journey might be over, but the team encouraged me to keep going. After we finished carving it we basically rolled it down to the Charles and put it in the water. We thought it might sink, but the pumpkin hull was thick enough that the crack didn’t go all the way through, and it just started floating.

Would you do it again? Is it time that the Charles had a pumpkin regatta of its own?

I hope that more people continue this, and I’m happy to help anyone who wants to try this again. It would be truly wonderful to see an entire fleet of pumpkin boats on the Charles. And I think the Charles is a relatively forgiving place to do it. Boston is also the biotech capital of the world, so it would be wonderful for the biology community to rally around this. Because the giant pumpkin really is a miracle of nature.

