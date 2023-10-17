R.I. Halloween display pays tribute to iconic New England businesses past

“It started out with Benny’s,” said Josh Patenaude, 42, the Ocean State native behind the display. He said this is the third consecutive year he’s installed the cemetery-inspired decor in his Smithfield, Rhode Island, front yard leading up to Halloween.

One Halloween display — a cemetery of DIY gravestones representing 10 iconic New England businesses that have shuttered over the years — harkens to how things used to be, in true Rhode Island fashion.

“I thought it was a creative way to pay tribute to a lot of the lost landmarks that we have,” Patenaude said.

Each gravestone is made of 3-inch recycled roofing insulation and displays the business’s name, its foundingand closing years, and its logo carved into the Styrofoam using an electric hot knife. This year, Patenaude created two new mock headstones, memorializing the Pawtucket Red Sox (1973-2020) and Christmas Tree Shops (1970-2023).

Other businesses honored in the faux front lawn cemetery are Rocky Point Park (1847-1995),the former amusement park on Narragansett Bay in Warwick that is now a state park; Benny’s (1924-2017); supermarket chain Almacs (1942-1995); Sears (1893-2018); Toys R Us (1948-2018); Radio Shack (1921-2017); and department store chain Ann & Hope (1953-2001).

Over the weekend, Patenaude uploaded a video of his Halloween display to TikTok, garnering hundreds of views and comments.

“This is really cool. All the feels from home. I love this,” one person commented on TikTok.

“Creative and festive memorial of our historical business district. Well done,” another wrote.

“I love seeing everyone’s reaction,” Patenaude said. “Everyone wants to share their memories, and tell me every other store that’s gone out of business.”

Patenaude has always enjoyed decorating his home for the holidays, especially for Halloween and Christmas. He said doesn’t plan to make any more headstones this year, despite the many requests.

(“Filene’s?” one person offered on social media.)

Patenaude also noted feedback online that RadioShack isn’t actually entirely out of business, but that it filed for bankruptcy.

“I might have to take that one down or put a slash through the death date,” Patenaude said.

As far as the business that he personally misses most, Patenaude said it’s a toss up between Benny’s and Sears.

“I grew up working on cars, so Sears was where you went to buy tools,” said Patenaude, who is now a building engineer. “But I would say Benny’s is probably the top.”

He's probably not alone. May these beloved local businesses rest in peace.













Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.