Massachusetts House speaker says he will seek another term atop chamber

Mariano has served as speaker since December 2020, when representatives chose the then-majority leader to succeed Robert DeLeo, who at that point had led the House for a record 12 years before leaving for a job at Northeastern University.

The reelection bid — which Mariano first confirmed when asked by reporters Tuesday — would further stabilize leadership in a chamber accustomed to long-serving speakers.

Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano said he intends to seek reelection next year and another term as the chamber’s leader, potentially extending the Quincy Democrat’s tenure atop the House through 2026.

Mariano, who turns 77 on Halloween, was first elected to the House in a special election in 1991. Neither the House speaker, Senate president, or governor currently faces term limits on Beacon Hill. The House eliminated an eight-year cap in 2015; the Senate did likewise earlier this year.

Asked Tuesday following a Democratic caucus if he will run again next year, Mariano answered, “Sure.”

Will he run again for speaker? “Um, sure,” he answered.

And would you serve out the full term? (If reelected, his term would run from January 2025 to January 2027.)

“That,” Mariano said, “remains to be seen.”

His office quickly followed with a longer statement confirming his plans.

“The Speaker looks forward to the work ahead the remainder of this term. He intends to run for re-election for his seat and the speakership,” said Ana Vivas, a Mariano spokesperson. “He’s grateful to the membership for their collaboration and support.”

Mariano emerged as the leading candidate for speaker nearly three years ago, a culmination of roughly three decades working on Beacon Hill in which he played loyal deputy to DeLeo, negotiated details of some of the state’s most complex legislation, and corralled votes from members.

As speaker, he has wide authority over what legislation moves from the chamber — and which bills do not — while negotiating with Senate leaders who, while also Democrats, also have their own priorities and agenda. Often considered more fiscally conservative than his Senate counterparts, Mariano also serves as the state’s primary gatekeeper of spending bills, which first must pass the House.

