Synagogues across Rhode Island receive threats over the weekend

“I don’t want to go into so many details, because I don’t want to encourage copy cats,” said Stephanie Hague, the Alliance’s chief policy officer. Hague declined to note which synagogues received threats, but said they were all submitted through each synagogue’s contact desk page on their website.

PROVIDENCE — A handful of synagogues across Rhode Island received anonymous threats over the weekend, according a spokesperson for the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.

The Alliance worked with local law enforcement over the weekend to respond to the threats, and each synagogue that received one was swept by a bomb squad to ensure safety.

“All the Jewish communities continued on with their regular Saturday shabbat services,” Hague said, adding that all of the incidents were reported to local police and to partners at national law enforcement.

While she hopes the threats will stop, “unfortunately, whenever there’s violence in the Middle East, we see a rise in anti-semitism locally,” Hague said.

Last month, Adam Greenman, president and CEO of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, talked about the rise of antisemitism reports in Rhode Island on the Rhode Island report podcast. About year before that, Greenman responded to the antisemitic note left at Brown University/Rhode Island School of Design Hillel.

“When the acts of antisemitism in our state were more isolated, I would get frustrated each time they happened. Now, I get angry,” Greenman told the Globe last November.

While there are no local threats facing the Jewish community, Hague said fears are high, and the Alliance is encouraging the public to “be vigilant.”

“Law enforcement has been amazing partners,” Hague said. “I imagine we’ll continue to see situations like this, but I feel comfortable with the security we have.”

A similar bomb threat was also reported at an Attleboro synagogue over the weekend, but services resumed undeterred. Last week, a 65-year-old Pawtucket man was arrested and charged in connection with a bomb threat made against Temple Beth-El in Providence on Oct. 10.

