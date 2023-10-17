Taylor Swift reportedly lends Rhode Island home to Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

Sources told The Mirror and Page Six that “even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help.”

Taylor Swift has reportedly lent her Rhode Island mansion on the Watch Hill shore to close friend Gigi Hadid so that the supermodel can spend time exploring a budding romance with actor Bradley Cooper.

Swift reportedly told the pair “the door to her home is always open” for them to use.

Advertisement

“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends,” the source reportedly said.

The $17.75 million property, built in 1930, is among the most expensive private residences in Rhode Island. Swift bought the 11,000-square-foot beachside Watch Hill mansion in 2013, and it has been the site of many star-studded Fourth of July bashes, which Hadid has attended, Harpers Bazaar reported.

Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 48, first sparked dating rumors earlier this month, after they were spotted driving into New York City together. Hadid was briefly dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio last month, Harpers Bazaar reported, and Cooper was recently in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom he has a child. (Earlier this summer, Shayk was rumored to be dating Tom Brady.)

Swift’s Rhode Island home was the subject of a track “the last great american dynasty” off her “folklore” album, which tells the story of a Rhode Island socialite Rebekah Harkness.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.