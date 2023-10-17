This House speaker fight could be a problem for Gabe Amo and Gerry Leonard

Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican who serves as Speaker pro tempore and has functioned as the interim speaker since McCarthy was pushed out, does not have the power to swear in new members.

Under the current rules of the House, the elected speaker is the only person who is allowed to swear in new members, and the House has been without a leader since Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job on Oct. 4.

Voters in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District will elect a new member of the US House of Representatives three weeks from today, but Democrat Gabe Amo or Republican Gerry Leonard might have to wait even longer to be sworn in.

A vote for speaker is scheduled for later today, and US Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio has secured the support of a majority of the Republican conference. But because Republicans hold such a narrow majority, Jordan can afford to lose only a handful of votes to avoid falling short of the 217 he needs (that threshold could be lower if members are absent).

If the House is unable to elect a speaker in the next three weeks, members could simply change the rules to allow McHenry to swear in Rhode Island’s newest congressman. You’d think that would be an easy thing to do, but nothing is easy in the House right now.

Here at home, today is the last day to apply for a mail ballot application, and early voting begins tomorrow.

The race between Amo and Leonard hasn’t generated much buzz because Amo is considered a heavy favorite in this heavily blue district. But both candidates are now airing TV commercials (Amo here and Leonard here), and the two men have agreed to two debates (Leonard wants more).

The election is Nov. 7.

