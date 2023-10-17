Two charged with accessory to murder in connection with fatal shooting of pregnant woman’s baby in Holyoke

The woman, eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting, was rushed to an area hospital where she was listed at the time in critical condition. Her condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office identified the accessory defendants as Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29. They’re both charged with accessory after the fact of the Oct. 4 shooting on Sargeant Street, where a stray bullet struck the woman as she sat on a public bus, claiming the life of her unborn child.

Two Holyoke residents are facing accessory charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman’s baby in that city on Oct. 4 , for allegedly helping one of the suspects in the killing who remains at large, authorities said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Galarza and Rosado-Rosario, Gulluni’s office said, are charged as accessories for allegedly helping one of the shooting suspects, Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, evade capture. Alvarez remains at large.

Two other men, Johnluis Sanchez, 30, and Alejandro Ramos, 22, are both currently held without bail on murder charges in connection with the shooting. They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Ramos, Sanchez, and Alvarez were allegedly involved in a shooting altercation in the 100 block of Sargeant Street around 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 4.

“It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus,” Gulluni’s office said. “This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away.”

According to Gulluni’s office, Rosado-Rosario was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court, where she was ordered held on $5,000 bail, with her next court date slated for Nov. 17. Galarza was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Holyoke District Court, officials said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Alvarez, prosecutors said last week, is “is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Materia from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.