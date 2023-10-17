Wakefield man, 18, indicted for allegedly trying to donate $700 to ISIS terrorists

Ventura was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in June and will appear in federal court at a later date, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Mateo Ventura on a charge of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

An 18-year-old Wakefield man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly trying to provide about $700 in financial support to ISIS by giving gift cards to an undercover FBI operative he believed to be connected to the terror organization, officials said.

William A. Korman, an attorney for Ventura, said Tuesday that his client is not dangerous but instead “troubled and needs some significant mental help.”

“I think it’s a shame that the government is taking this heavy-handed approach to the case,” Korman said in an interview. “Mr. Ventura clearly has some deep-seated psychological issues, and that’s what this case is about. The tail is wagging the dog here.”

Korman said that, while Ventura at 18 is now a legal adult, “not only is my client a biologically young man, from a psychological standpoint, he’s even younger.”

According to a 21-page affidavit by FBI Agent Paul Lagno that was filed in June, Ventura communicated online with someone he believed was tied to ISIS but was actually an FBI employee posing as a contact for the group.

Ventura allegedly sent $965 worth of cash cards as a juvenile and $705 as an adult. He is currently charged only for the money he shared as an adult, prosecutors said.

Ventura allegedly first reached out to the operative in August 2022. Over the following months, the operative and Ventura discussed his motivations for wanting to join ISIS and where he was located. The complaint is based on actions Ventura allegedly took between Jan. 25 and May 16, according to the affidavit.

During the conversations, Ventura told the operative he wanted to become a suicide bomber or a Muslim fighter because he wanted to kill “kuffar,” or disbelievers, Lagno wrote. He also sent an audio recording swearing allegiance to ISIS that was in English, since he did not speak or read Arabic.

“I want to give my life for jihad fisabillah [for the sake of Allah] intention is pure from heart,’” he allegedly wrote to the operative on Jan. 26, according to the affidavit. He said he would “make good fighter” for ISIS and that he wanted to fight for ISIS for several months and then become a martyr in a suicide attack, according to the affidavit.

But Ventura never followed through on his plans to join the group. On Feb. 28, he booked six flights that would bring him to the Middle East, but he never paid for them and no ticket was issued. On April 10, Ventura bought a ticket on Turkish Airlines to Cairo and sent a screenshot of the ticket to the operative, according to the affidavit. But he never left his home that evening “nor did he cancel or reschedule his flight,” according to the affidavit.

Ventura also wrote the operative in September 2022 that he would not be joining ISIS any time soon because he got “hurt very bad in fall and can no longer walk.” But when he was interviewed by the FBI six days later, it appeared Ventura “had not actually been injured and could walk,” according to the affidavit. He later told the operative he had fully recovered.

In April, Ventura allegedly emailed a tip to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center demanding $10 million in cash. For the next four days, Ventura demanded to speak with an FBI agent but was eventually told that he did not provide enough details needed for police to act. He told the FBI not to contact him again, according to the affidavit.





