While Black Mountain ski area shuts down, Tenney Mountain reopens

“We just can’t get qualified people,” said Fichera, who purchased the resort in 1995. “It’s a saturated market here. There are seven or eight ski areas within an hour of Jackson, so that chews up the available talent, and it gets harder and harder to find specialized labor.”

Black Mountain announced last week via its Facebook page that the family-owned resort in Jackson would not open this winter, with owner John Fichera citing a lack of staffing as the biggest reason.

JACKSON, N.H. — The oldest ski area in New Hampshire is shutting down operations this winter.

Fichera also pointed to rising electric rates and shifting weather patterns, both of which have contributed to the increased cost of snowmaking on a mountain with five lifts, 45 trails, and 143 acres of skiable terrain.

In operation since 1935, Black Mountain is one of the oldest independent ski areas in the country. In 2004, the Fichera family began offering horseback riding in the offseason to create added revenue, a tradition they plan to continue next spring and summer as they look to sell the property.

Staffing issues first emerged in 2021 after the pandemic created upheaval in the workforce, Fichera said.

Additionally, large corporations have continued to consolidate ownership of ski areas, and in 2019, Vail Resorts acquired nearby Attitash and Wildcat.

With a small staff of six year-round employees, Black Mountain is not in position to compete with a conglomerate that operates 37 resorts. Fichera said he never blamed seasonal employees for moving on to positions with better pay or benefits at one of Vail’s nearby resorts, but asserted that there is still a need for independent ski areas, a sentiment shared by Ski New Hampshire President Jess Keeler.

“I think there’s a lot of desire for Black to be open,” said Keeler, who oversees a nonprofit association that represents over 30 alpine and cross-country ski resorts in the state.

“It truly is a gem of a ski area, and one of the oldest in the country, but it’s going to need some love and attention to get back on its feet. Every ski area, whether it’s large or small, can offer something different, and some skiers might prefer the different experience offered at a bigger place, but those independent ski hills can still shine.”

Black will refund all season passes for this winter season and will no longer be part of the East Region of the Indy Pass, a package of lift tickets that includes various independent resorts throughout New England.

Cannon, Pat’s Peak, and Waterville Valley are the remaining resorts on the Indy Pass, along with smaller independents like Bolton Valley Resort and Magic Mountain in Vermont, and Saddleback Mountain in Maine.

Despite the ongoing challenges more small resorts are re-entering the industry, including Tenney Mountain in Plymouth, which is set to officially re-open Dec. 23 after operating on a limited basis last February and March.

Dan Egan served as general manager at Tenney from 2002-2004 before the resort closed in 2005, and was brought back this summer by new owner Steve Kelly, who hails from Dorchester, Mass., and runs Timberline Construction.

It’s taken time to refurbish the ski area and base lodge, and Kelly’s company plans to continue building over the next few years to create affordable condominiums for workers.

Tenney’s business model will eventually include lift-serviced mountain biking, a disc golf course, and a boutique hotel at the base to provide year-round opportunities for visitation and employment.

“Any resort that just decides to ‘Hold on’ is not well-positioned to survive,” said Egan. “So that’s why I think Tenney has a real shot now with an owner and a plan. There’s definitely a demand in the market for independent family-focused resorts to thrive.”

Lift tickets will be affordable at Tenney, with $65 weekend passes and $45 weekday passes. The resort will offer a variety of options from primitive glades on one side of the mountain to kid-friendly short runs, with snowmaking capacity focused on specific trails under a triple-seat lift.

Lessons must be pre-booked and Tenney will offer demo skis, but no rentals, to cut back on labor costs and keep prices down.

Egan has spent the past two decades working for Montana’s Big Sky Resort and running business development for Sugarbush in Vermont. He’s studied what investments have made independent resorts successful, and plans to implement those principles.

“The focus at Tenney is to be a family-oriented resort surrounded by ski areas that are owned by corporations,” said Egan. “Our whole approach is based on a changing market and I think we’re well positioned to get not just a seasonal portion, but a small percentage of the traffic on I-93 on a year-round basis.”