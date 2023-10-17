Memo to chiefs: Gun control is your business too

But it’s no game. And even federal officials who conducted a sweep of an old mill building full of gun dealers that found numerous instances of dealers playing fast and loose with local gun laws were hard pressed to do much about it because, well, it’s largely a local issue. It’s a state law that needs to be fixed — to close a loophole that allows the parts of guns that would otherwise be illegal to sell in the state to be sold in two easily assembled parts. And it’s local police who are responsible for doing those front-line inspections that should be keeping gun dealers honest.

The practice of exploiting a loophole in Massachusetts’ gun law is so common that it even has a nickname — the frame game.

So how unfortunate — and how ironic — that the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association came out in official opposition to a wide-ranging gun reform bill aimed at closing a number of loopholes, including the one that allows the “frame game,” and updating the state’s gun control laws.

The gun reform bill, up for consideration in the House Wednesday, also seeks to regulate those all too ubiquitous do-it-yourself ghost guns and update state laws on where gun owners can or cannot bring their guns in the wake of a recent US Supreme Court decision that sought to restrict states’ ability to limit the public carrying of weapons.

It was those changes in the right-to-carry provisions — the bill bans guns in schools, polling places, and government buildings (defined as “sensitive spaces” even in the Supreme Court decision) — that the chiefs objected to.

Mark Leahy, retired police chief in Northborough and executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, told lawmakers last week that the group objected to the fact that there was no carve-out for off-duty officers.

But Leahy also insisted, “Our strict Massachusetts gun laws work.” Leahy also insisted, “The registration of firearms will not reduce gun violence.”

It’s that mindset that might help explain the phenomenon that is the “frame game” and the thriving business opportunity it represented for gun dealers at that veritable gun mall in Littleton — the subject of a sweep by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in January. The sweep came in the wake of a Globe investigation on the building and the arrest of a dealer for allegedly selling Glock handgun parts to a straw buyer. The guns were later recovered in the investigation of a shooting in Boston.

The ATF sweep found plenty of instances of dealers selling parts of AR-15 rifles or other guns that if fully assembled would be illegal to sell in Massachusetts. But as James Ferguson, ATF special agent in charge of the Boston Field Division, told the Globe, “The act of one [licensee] selling the customer a frame and a different [licensee] selling the same customer a slide does not violate federal law.”

He also noted that the bureau “has frequent conversations with state and local partners and believes that they are already aware of these business practices.”

At the end of the day “it’s the state’s responsibility to follow up,” he said, reiterating that it’s local police who are in charge of what should be annual inspections.

Advertisement

But as an earlier Globe investigation found, that just isn’t happening to the degree it should. A survey of 112 police departments covering communities that account for 97 percent of all in-person gun sales found that more than half (62) hadn’t inspected a single gun dealer since 2017. Some weren’t aware they even had to, others didn’t keep any records on inspections.

In the wake of the Globe story and the ATF sweep, the Healey administration announced a series of training sessions for local police on how to conduct those gun dealer inspections.

In 1998 Massachusetts did indeed pass one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation. But loopholes and new technology — like the kind that has made ghost guns the hot new thing for would-be criminals — require an overdue update. That some on the front lines of enforcement can’t see the wisdom of that is disappointing but certainly shouldn’t deter lawmakers from doing the right thing.

