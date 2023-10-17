As war rages, there seems to be no end to the tragedy

Hamas’s terrorist attack was meant to be an orgy of atrocities. It was meant to cause Israel to strike back by killing, wounding, and displacing so many Palestinians that Arab nations would be forced to isolate Israel or even attack it. Hamas did not care how many innocent Palestinians might suffer. As Biden said, “They use Palestinian civilians as human shields. Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard to who pays the price.” And if Israel did not respond harshly, thus rendering Hamas’s plan to turn the world against Israel a failure, Hamas would be stronger than ever. Either way it would be a win for the terrorist group.

When President Biden spoke of the tragic situation in the Middle East on Oct. 10, he was careful to distinguish between the terrorist organization Hamas and ordinary Palestinians who want an independent state, saying that Hamas “does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity, self-determination.” It is my impression that many of the letters to the editor I’ve read about Gaza do not recognize this distinction. Many do not seem to take seriously Hamas’s avowed purpose of annihilating the state of Israel and murdering the Jewish people.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Michael Biales

Advertisement

Acton





Even after inhuman attack, Israel must change its tactics

There are no winners in the war in the Middle East. Such a tragedy is awful on all sides. Hamas’s attack in Israel was inhuman and unimaginable in its depravity. As a Jew, I have few delusions about what would happen if I came face to face with a Hamas terrorist. Yet it is not correct or just for Israel to impose a siege and inflict forced migration on Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas on earth and primarily inhabited by Palestinians who reject hatred and religious violence.

The people of Gaza have been placed in an unimaginable situation, largely unable to escape the 140-square-mile purgatory despite strenuous efforts. I implore my fellow Americans, Jews, indeed all humans to put themselves in Gazans’ shoes. What happened in Israel was abhorrent. But it is wrong for hundreds of thousands to be forced to leave their homes without any certainty of how they will eat, work, shower, or survive.

Advertisement

I can hardly imagine the outrage that would ensue if the same tactics were inflicted upon Jews or Israelis. If Israel’s goal is to create a better future for its citizens, Jews, and broader humankind, it must urgently change its tactics.

Jared Perlo

Somerville





This is a time for listening

So many of us have multiple identities — I am writing as a Jew and as an Israeli citizen who spent many years working and volunteering in both Israel and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It is with a heavy heart that I am watching the situation unfold in Israel and the Gaza Strip. The conflict has deep historical roots and raises divergent perspectives, but I condemn the Hamas attack and decry violence as a means to resolve these differences.

The Network for Social Justice, the organization I run, began in 1991 to raise awareness about racism and antisemitism, and I am keenly aware that such beliefs (alongside growing extremism and direct attacks) are very much present and on the rise across North America. We extend ourselves to the Jewish community in Greater Boston and to Palestinians and Israelis here and abroad, and we are especially mindful of the fear, anxiety, and trauma that some of our friends, neighbors, and colleagues are experiencing right now.

Advertisement

As such, I want to express my belief that now is a time to acknowledge pain, allow for expression through creating brave spaces for discussion, and listen — really listen — to each other. As someone who has had the privilege of being part of these discussions for many years with Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East, I know this is possible.

I fear that the coming weeks will bring not a cessation but rather an escalation of this 75-year-old entrenched ethno-nationalist conflict, one in which both sides have suffered trauma and deep, deep loss. Acknowledging each other’s pain is the only place we can start.

Liora Norwich

Executive director

Network for Social Justice

Winchester





The fragile embrace of sorrow

Sorrow is nobody’s first choice of a feeling. It shows up uninvited in times of loss or error or trails apparently too steep to climb.

Compared with anger or fear, which can turn ugly, sorrow has an advantage. It has extra chairs in its room where you can sit to see things from other points of view, where you can ask yourself what you might give up to improve the situation. You won’t get all your first choices but you could get many of your peaceable ones.

Right now a great sorrow grips the people of Israel after the attacks by Hamas fighters. Taking vengeance will multiply that sorrow many-fold. Destroying Gaza will be like trying to hold a boiling pot with bare hands. Scalding water will spill in all directions. It isn’t just the fate of Old Testament kingdoms that is at stake.

Advertisement

Martin Ray

Gloucester

The writer is a Vietnam veteran and a member of Veterans for Peace.





Cutting through the complexity

In response to “What can we say?” (Opinion, Oct. 13), Ward Sutton’s editorial cartoon recognizing the complexity of the Mideast conflict, with years of suffering and bloodshed for Israelis and Palestinians alike, the answer to “What can we say that will fit on a sign” at a rally is: Let’s all focus on peace, not war, for all!

Lauren Gibbs

Cambridge