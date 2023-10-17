Dak Prescott, Cowboys rebound from bad loss with win over Chargers on late field goal

Los Angeles tied it at 17 with 7:11 remaining when Gerald Everett caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.

Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes and also had a rushing TD. He became the 30th quarterback in NFL history to throw at least one touchdown pass against 31-or-more opponents when he connected with Brandin Cooks for a 2-yard score with 11:19 remaining in the game to give the Cowboys a 17-10 lead.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dak Prescott threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, and the Dallas Cowboys rebounded from a rout a week ago, beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17, Monday night.

Brandon Aubrey made two field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:19 remaining, to give the Cowboys the game’s final points.

The Chargers had one last chance to send it into overtime, but Stephon Gilmore picked off Herbert at the Los Angeles 33 with 1:22 remaining to seal the victory. On the play immediately before the pick, Herbert was sacked by Micah Parsons for an 8-yard loss.

“Resilient. Guys fought. We knew this was a really good team,” Prescott said. “Record doesn’t necessarily show it, but nothing does in this league. Offense, defense, they came up with a huge play right there. Something we can build off of.”

Dallas (4-2), coming off a 32-point loss at San Francisco, improved to 10-1 since the start of 2021 in games after a loss. CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 117 yards.

Herbert threw for two touchdowns and finished 22 of 37 for 227 yards and an interception. Keenan Allen had seven catches for 85 yards and a score for the Chargers (2-3), who were coming off a bye week.

Cooks’ touchdown was set up by a 60-yard reception by Tony Pollard.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Prescott scrambled out of pressure on third-and-11 at the Dallas 24 and completed a short pass to Pollard at the 32. Pollard then spun out of a tackle by Chargers cornerback Michael Davis at the 40 and appeared as if he would score a touchdown until he was brought down by Asante Samuel at the Chargers 16.

Pollard’s reception was the second-longest catch of his career, behind his 68-yard touchdown at Minnesota in 2022.