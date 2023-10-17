Do the Patriots have a master plan regarding Malik Cunningham?

Coach Bill Belichick said Sunday the team did so because “there’s a lot of people that are hurt.” JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas were unavailable in concussion protocol, so the Patriots needed additional depth at wide receiver. In that case, why not just temporarily elevate Cunningham from the practice squad to the game-day roster? And why also name him the backup quarterback over Bailey Zappe?

FOXBOROUGH — Last Saturday, the Patriots signed rookie Malik Cunningham to the active roster on a three-year deal. On Sunday, they tapped him as their backup quarterback against the Raiders.

The decision was perplexing.

Cunningham, who played quarterback at Louisville before the Patriots signed him as an undrafted rookie and changed his primary position, ended up being involved in six snaps on Sunday. He lined up as a receiver four times and as the quarterback twice. He logged zero targets, zero carries, and zero pass attempts.

Here’s the extent of Cunningham’s action: In the first quarter, he handed off the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson for a 1-yard gain. In the third quarter, he was on the field for Ezekiel Elliott’s 2-yard touchdown run — a play in which he started under center and then motioned out wide so that Elliott could take the snap directly. In the fourth quarter, he faked a handoff to Elliott, only to get swarmed on a sack for a loss of 5 yards.

Cunningham did not provide much of a spark in his limited role, which wasn’t all that surprising. He’s still learning a new position, one that he has never played. He’s also maintaining scout-team duties, most recently serving as Saints utilityman Taysom Hill, and taking reps on special teams.

What was surprising, however, was the fact that the Patriots felt comfortable leaving the game in Cunningham’s hands. If starter Mac Jones suffered an injury or struggled on Sunday, the 25-year-old Cunningham would have been the next man up.

The coaches have praised Cunningham for his improvements across the board. But are they confident he can run the offense?

In the days leading up to Sunday’s game, Cunningham said he took more reps as a passer but did not spend any additional time in quarterback meetings. During warm-ups, Cunningham functioned more as a wide receiver and kick returner. Would he really have been ready to play significant snaps at quarterback?

For the Patriots to do what they did, the answer should have been yes. Yet neither Belichick nor offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien offered such an endorsement.

“We’ll continue to evaluate that going forward,” Belichick said Monday.

Added O’Brien on Tuesday, “We felt like that was the best way to go about it for the Raider game, based on where we were from an injury standpoint and things like that. How do we get Malik Cunningham into the game? And that was the best way to get him into the game.”

O’Brien said the team hasn’t lost any confidence in 2022 fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe, who served as the backup quarterback for Weeks 1-5. The team’s actions sure speak for themselves, though, as the Patriots subjected Zappe to waivers on cutdown day and then proceeded to sign Matt Corral, Ian Book, and Will Grier to compete with him.

So, is Cunningham the backup quarterback moving forward? Belichick and O’Brien indicated the plan is subject to change.

“I think that’ll be week to week, depending on different things that go on,” O’Brien said. “You could see him at different spots throughout the offense — obviously, other than offensive line. He can play at a lot of different places, so it’ll be week to week based on the game plan.”

Asked about the balance of using Cunningham multiple ways while not putting too much on his plate, O’Brien didn’t seem too worried.

“You put together a package of plays and you try not to overload him,” O’Brien said. “They’re plays within our system, so these aren’t brand-new plays. They’re plays within our system. We try to do a good job. He’s a very bright guy. He does a good job.”

Cunningham’s skill set makes him an intriguing developmental prospect. Still, the way the Patriots handled this situation has generated questions.

If Cunningham is going to be the backup quarterback, then why wouldn’t he take more snaps at that position? And why would the Patriots continue to keep both Zappe and Grier on the 53-man roster? If Cunningham is not going to be the backup, then what was the point of Sunday’s maneuverings? It’s possible the Patriots preferred Cunningham over Zappe or Grier specifically against the Raiders.

If Cunningham is mainly going to play wide receiver, then why did the Patriots feel the need to permanently promote him? The team now has seven active wideouts. Although the group hasn’t shined, Cunningham is not yet ready to compete for meaningful snaps.

Perhaps the Patriots’ plan is to use Cunningham for a handful of snaps each game at both quarterback and wide receiver, as they did on Sunday. Perhaps Cunningham will be among the inactive players moving forward.

One thing’s for certain: The decisions up until this point have been head-scratching.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.