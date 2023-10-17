EMass field hockey: On target with 10 goals, Norwood’s Shea Larkee headlines Players of the Week

Bella DiFiore, Andover — The junior scored a goal and set up the other as the third-ranked Golden Warriors ended Uxbridge’s 67-game undefeated streak Monday night with a 2-0 nonleague win.

Shea Larkee, Norwood — She triggered a 10-goal week with a four-goal outburst in a 5-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Medway, and followed with three-goal efforts in wins over Holliston and Hopkinton, raising her season total to 28 for the No. 5 Mustangs.

Kelsey McCleary, Attleboro — The super sophomore doubled her season goal total Monday night, scoring three goals and two assists in a 7-0 Hockomock League shutout against Milford.