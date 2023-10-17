EMass field hockey: On target with 10 goals, Norwood’s Shea Larkee headlines Players of the Week

Bella DiFiore, Andover — The junior scored a goal and set up the other as the third-ranked Golden Warriors ended Uxbridge’s 67-game undefeated streak Monday night with a 2-0 nonleague win.
Shea Larkee, Norwood — She triggered a 10-goal week with a four-goal outburst in a 5-0 Tri-Valley League victory over Medway, and followed with three-goal efforts in wins over Holliston and Hopkinton, raising her season total to 28 for the No. 5 Mustangs.
Kelsey McCleary, Attleboro — The super sophomore doubled her season goal total Monday night, scoring three goals and two assists in a 7-0 Hockomock League shutout against Milford.
Advertisement
Alex Tardugno, Methuen — In an 11-save performance in a 2-2 Merrimack Valley Conference draw against Tewksbury Friday, the senior made her 700th career save. Through Monday, she had registered seven shutouts.
Haley Wernig, Franklin — The junior had a stellar week for the No. 4 Panthers, scoring 10 goals with four assists over seven days, including scoring four goals against Milford, raising her season totals to 18 goals and 11 assists.
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.