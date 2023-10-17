EMass field hockey: Unbeaten, and still unscored upon, Watertown retains No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

Watertown, which who set the national record with its 33rd consecutive shutout in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Melrose, remains at the top of the Globe’s Top 20 field hockey rankings. At 13-0, Watertown has outscored the opposition, 91-0. Walpole (14-1) remains a close second.
With a statement 2-0 victory over two-time defending Division 4 champion Uxbridge on Monday, halting the Spartans’ 67-game unbeaten streak, Andover moves up to third. A high-scoring week sees Franklin stay steady at four, with 13-1 Norwood using a stellar week from standout Shea Larkee to jump from eighth to fifth.
Along the South Shore and South Coast, several schools remain unbeaten: No. 10 Sandwich, No. 12 Somerset Berkley, No. 13 Dartmouth and No. 16 Case. Monomoy reenters the rankings at 15, while No. 20 Foxborough earns a spot with its impressive record through a tough Hockomock League slate.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 field hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 17, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Watertown
|13-0-0
|1
|2.
|Walpole
|14-1-0
|2
|3.
|Andover
|10-2-0
|5
|4.
|Franklin
|13-0-1
|4
|5.
|Norwood
|13-1-0
|8
|6.
|Reading
|12-1-0
|3
|7.
|Central Catholic
|12-1-0
|16
|8.
|Manchester Essex
|10-1-2
|7
|9.
|Newburyport
|13-1-0
|9
|10.
|Sandwich
|12-0-1
|6
|11.
|Bishop Feehan
|11-2-1
|12
|12.
|Somerset Berkley
|12-0-1
|20
|13.
|Dartmouth
|13-0-0
|14
|14.
|Danvers
|11-1-2
|15
|15.
|Monomoy
|9-3-3
|–
|16.
|Joseph Case
|9-0-0
|19
|17.
|Acton-Boxborough
|10-1-1
|10
|18.
|Winchester
|10-4-0
|11
|19.
|Hingham
|10-2-1
|13
|20.
|Foxborough
|9-3-1
|–
