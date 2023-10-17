EMass field hockey: Unbeaten, and still unscored upon, Watertown retains No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

Watertown, which who set the national record with its 33rd consecutive shutout in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Melrose, remains at the top of the Globe’s Top 20 field hockey rankings. At 13-0, Watertown has outscored the opposition, 91-0. Walpole (14-1) remains a close second.

With a statement 2-0 victory over two-time defending Division 4 champion Uxbridge on Monday, halting the Spartans’ 67-game unbeaten streak, Andover moves up to third. A high-scoring week sees Franklin stay steady at four, with 13-1 Norwood using a stellar week from standout Shea Larkee to jump from eighth to fifth.

Along the South Shore and South Coast, several schools remain unbeaten: No. 10 Sandwich, No. 12 Somerset Berkley, No. 13 Dartmouth and No. 16 Case. Monomoy reenters the rankings at 15, while No. 20 Foxborough earns a spot with its impressive record through a tough Hockomock League slate.