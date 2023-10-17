Glen Thornborough is named TD Garden president and COO of Bruins

Thornborough has been serving as chief revenue officer of the Bruins and will continue to work in a dual role now as the team’s chief operating officer.

He will not need any time to get to know the place.

“I am honored to be appointed President of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins,” said Thornborough in a press release. “Having been a part of the Boston community for over a decade, I have witnessed the incredible passion and enthusiasm of Boston’s fans. I am truly thrilled to take the helm and lead the team in delivering unforgettable experiences within our world-class arena.”

Thornborough replaces Amy Latimer, who is now executive vice president and COO of Delaware North, which is headed by Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

“Glen is perfectly experienced to take on this new role at TD Garden and with the Boston Bruins,” said Latimer. “His expertise in business strategy makes him seamlessly poised to be the new President of TD Garden, as he has a proven track record of developing and executing strategies that drive growth.”

Delaware North owns and operates the arena and serves as landlord to The Hub on Causeway retail development that surrounds it. Thornborough, who has been with the Bruins for the past 10 years, will oversee venue operations, strategy, and business performance, including ways to fill the arena when it’s not serving as home for the Bruins and Celtics.

As Bruins COO, he will be charged with enhancing and shaping the non-hockey aspects of the franchise, including brand strategy, revenue growth, fan engagement, and community relations.

“Glen’s commitment to business success and ensuring the growth of hockey in New England is unmatched,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO of Delaware North and the Bruins. “He is a highly respected and experienced industry leader and we are confident that he will continue to build on TD Garden’s success as a premier sports and entertainment arena in North America.”

Cam Neely, president of the Bruins, added his congratulations.

“Glen has been at the forefront of positioning our historic team as a progressive leader,” said Neely. “He has great relationships with our business partners, secured the Bruins’ first-ever jersey patch partner, and has been instrumental in launching our Centennial season with great fanfare and success.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.