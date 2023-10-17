Help could be on the way in Patriots secondary, as Jack Jones returns to practice

“I’m excited. It’s always good to get guys back, especially Jack,” defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said. “He worked hard in his rehab process, so I’m happy to have him back on the field and join the brotherhood and help us get some wins. We need it.”

The second-year cornerback has been sidelined by a hamstring injury that occurred a few days before the season opener against Philadelphia.

Jack Jones returned to Patriots practice Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to seeing his first action of the season.

The Patriots must activate Jones within the next 21 days or he will miss the remainder of the season.

“He’s been a good young player for us,” cornerback Jonathan Jones said. “And if we can get him back in the rotation and build up his health, it’s going to be nothing but a blessing.”

Jones showed flashes of his ballhawking ability last year, recording a pair of interceptions. He scored a touchdown on his first, picking off Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and returning the ball 40 yards for the score.

Jones also recorded 30 tackles, forced a fumble, and had six pass breakups.

“What he showed his first year, I’m definitely looking forward to seeing him do that same thing,” defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. said. “He showed in some games that he can lock down sides. That’s pretty impressive. Looking forward to seeing it when he gets back.”

Jones played in 13 games before missing the final four last season. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury and later suspended him for an undisclosed reason.

This year, Jones participated in OTAs, minicamp, and preseason games while facing weapons charges that stemmed from a June arrest at Logan Airport, where officials found a pair of guns in his luggage. The charges were dropped after a deal was reached with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Jones was placed on probation and agreed to 48 hours of community service.

Jones’s return would be the latest boost to the Patriots’ banged-up secondary. Jonathan Jones has played through an ankle injury the past two weeks. The Patriots also traded for J.C. Jackson after cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum.

“I feel like that’s a good sign for things to continue to go in the right direction,” Jonathan Jones said. “Health is always important, getting guys ready to play.”

Dealing with Diggs

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, whom the Patriots will face Sunday, has five receiving touchdowns, second-most in the NFL. He also has 620 receiving yards through six games.

The 6-foot, 191-pound receiver is stronger than he looks, Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said.

“That guy is good, he’s really strong,” Pellegrino said. “I know he doesn’t have, like, the stature, but if you just watch him at the top of the route, he can throw a DB like 10 yards down the field just by a little movement. So he’s very crafty, with good route setup and all that stuff.”

How will the Patriots, who became smaller in the secondary after Gonzalez’s injury, deal with Diggs’s strength?

“I’d say you’ve got to pick and choose your spots on the field to be physical,” Pellegrino said. “That’s really what it comes down to. You’ve got to play to your strengths and take away his strengths. That’s part of the game within the game.

“You’re not going to do the same thing all game. You’ve never seen a boxer throw a jab all match, right? That doesn’t happen. You have to throw the hook, the right, the cross, and change it up on them.”

Need for speed

Tyquan Thornton is back at practice after beginning his second season in a row on injured reserve. The 6-2, 185-pound receiver said he spent a chunk of the time lifting weights.

“It definitely was frustrating,” Thornton said. “But that’s just time for me to look in the mirror, see what I can get better at, and control what I can control. Just getting stronger, getting better at the things that I can do, not physically on the field but just lifting weights and stuff.”

Thornton, who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the 2022 Scouting Combine, could bring an influx of speed to a sluggish offense. The Patriots have 10 plays of 20 yards or longer, which puts them third-to-last in that category.

“I definitely feel like my speed will help,” Thornton said. “But it’s not just about me, it’s about the whole offense. It’s about the team, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.