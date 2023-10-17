Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence optimistic he can play Thursday night

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there,” Lawrence said. “I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought. I like how I’m progressing and I’m going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday.”

Lawrence was a limited participant in practice — backup C.J. Beathard took first-team reps — but was optimistic he would play at New Orleans on Thursday night.

Lawrence said his knee has progressed “really well through the past 24, 48 hours” and added that “I really like where it’s at.”

Lawrence twisted his knee on a sack with roughly three minutes remaining in a 37-20 victory over the Colts on Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson has repeatedly defended having Lawrence in the game with a 14-point late lead and the play call that had Lawrence rolling out on third and 7 at the Indianapolis 16 behind an offensive line that was without both starting guards.

Lawrence faked a handoff and was immediately under heavy pressure from Samson Ebukam, who blew past rookie tight end Brenton Strange. Pederson suggested Lawrence should have taken a “short sack” instead of trying to outrun Ebukam, who tackled Lawrence for a 17-yard loss.

Lawrence was slow to get up before hobbling to the bench and into the locker room.

He wore a brace during practice Tuesday and said he likely would wear it in New Orleans, assuming he plays. If not, Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 regular-season finale with San Francisco.

Olympics, here we come?

If Tyreek Hill and other NFL players want to switch to flag football for a summer and compete in the Olympics, the possibility is becoming more real.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said the league will work with the players’ union on allowing current and former players to participate after flag football was among five sports officially added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee.

“It is the pinnacle of sport globally,” O’Reilly said at the league meetings. “Ultimately, that decision on the makeup of Team USA is a decision of USA Football and the national governing body or the governing bodies around the world in similar roles because we are thinking about Team USA, but there are also a lot of other passports in the NFL — 113 foreign-born players on NFL rosters as of Week 5.

“So, that opportunity for athletes to represent their countries, we understand the desire, what they have spoken out about and what we will continue to do is work with the players, (NFL) Players Association and the clubs in the time ahead to determine the process and then work with USA Football and IFAF on that.”

Hill, the Dolphins’ All-Pro wide receiver, expressed his interest after the official announcement, asking fellow NFL players to “bring one home” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You know how amazing it would be to assemble a super team to play in the Olympics,” Hill later said on his podcast.

Eagles sign Jones

The Eagles signed wide receiver Julio Jones, adding veteran depth to their receiving corps. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since last season, his lone one with Tampa Bay. Jones had just 24 catches for 299 yards receiving with the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has been slowed by injuries and hasn’t played in more than 10 games in a season since 2019. The defending NFC champion Eagles (5-1) needed a third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith once Quez Watkins went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. The Eagles host the Dolphins on Sunday night . . . The NFL suspended Colts starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart six games without pay Tuesday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. While league officials didn’t disclose details about the violation, they did say Stewart could return to the active roster Dec. 4. Stewart responded to the announcement on Instagram. “I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family,” he wrote. “I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.”