Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis lead Celtics, and other observations from preseason win over undermanned Knicks

▪ Porzingis’s play at both ends of the floor has been the most encouraging part of this preseason for the Celtics. In the first half he drilled three 3-pointers, including a smooth stepback attempt near the start of the game. He was also active in the paint and converted a tough putback. Then in the fourth quarter he helped finish off the Knicks by soaring in for an alley-oop that was followed by another 3-pointer.

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 20 as the Celtics rolled to a 123-110 preseason win over the Knicks on Tuesday. Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett sat out for the Knicks.

Advertisement

▪ We saw countless pictures and videos of Tatum’s weightlifting sessions over the summer. It’s always hard to tell if a player has gotten stronger, but Tatum offered evidence throughout this game by powerfully backing down any smaller defender who tried to stand in his way.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ Al Horford came off the bench, with Jrue Holiday joining the other regular starters in his place. Horford has started every regular-season and playoff game of his Celtics career, and coach Joe Mazzulla could just be experimenting. Horford’s absence left Boston a bit vulnerable on a pair of early putbacks, but the offense flowed smoothly, generating one open 3-point look after another.

▪ Horford turned 37 in June, but he is not going through the motions this preseason. He was operating at full speed throughout the opening half. He beat Donte DiVincenzo to a loose ball near the sideline and threw the ball off of him. He looked to ignite fast breaks by dribbling upcourt himself. He has shown no signs of slowing down.

▪ Substitution patterns will be more important than starters. Tatum was the first to exit for Boston, returning to an approach the Celtics used for much of last season. And the Celtics truly broke the game open with him anchoring the second unit and Holiday, Jaylen Brown, and Porzingis on the bench. Tatum scored 15 of his 23 first-half points during the second quarter.

Advertisement

▪ Holiday might still be getting comfortable in Boston’s offense. Even though he had four first-half assists, he was involved in a couple of miscommunications. He went to halftime just 1 for 3 from the field with three turnovers, but had a more productive third quarter.

▪ It was clear that pushing the pace remained a priority for the Celtics. They hurried into their actions and kept the Knicks off balance with their urgency and movement. Even after made baskets by New York, the Celtics routinely started plays just four seconds into the shot clock.

▪ Mazzulla was clearly treating this like a regular-season game. Through three quarters he’d essentially used an eight-man rotation, with Luke Kornet getting a brief stint. Brown, Tatum, and Holiday played the entire third quarter.

▪ The crisp, precise passing that was generating so many open looks in the first half started to wane in the third quarter, with a bit more isolation play. The real issue was on defense, however, where the Celtics were in the penalty just three minutes in and lost some intensity at the perimeter. The Knicks sliced a 27-point deficit to 8.

▪ It might not mean anything, but Dalano Banton was the only Celtic on a partially guaranteed deal to appear in the game. Svi Mykhailiuk, Lamar Stevens, and Wenyen Gabriel did not play.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.