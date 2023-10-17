Kyle Schwarber homers twice as Phillies move within two games of a World Series return

Game 3 is Thursday at Chase Field. The Texas Rangers also hold a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the ALCS headed into Wednesday’s game.

Trea Turner also connected and J.T. Realmuto had two hits and three RBIs as Philadelphia improved to 7-1 in the playoffs, moving closer to a second straight World Series appearance. Aaron Nola tossed three-hit ball and struck out seven in six innings.

Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s three solo homers off Merrill Kelly , and the sweet-swinging Phillies pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-0, on Tuesday night in Philadelphia for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

It was another loud night in Philly as Kelly was roasted after saying fans at Citizens Bank Park could not possibly be any louder than the ones he heard cheering for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Not just any Classic game. The one in May when Turner hit a grand slam for the United States that lifted them into the tournament’s semifinals.

“I haven’t obviously heard this place on the field,” Kelly said ahead of Game 1, “but I would be very surprised if it trumped that [WBC] game down in Miami.”

As the kids say, challenge accepted.

Kelly, a 12-game winner this season, was voraciously booed from pregame introductions to his walk to the mound, a sort of we’ll-show-you vibe from 45,412 Phillies diehards determined to shake the ballpark again in October.

How loud?

“AC/DC concert level,” loud, Turner said before Game 2.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said a rival coach told him last season that a playoff game in Philly was “four hours of hell,” and Turner sent a charge through the crowd when he clocked a four-seam fastball to left-center field for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Brewers stadium funding close

Wisconsin legislators edged closer Tuesday to passing a compromise plan to spend $545 million in public money to help cover repairs at the Brewers’ American Family Field. The state Assembly passed the proposal on a 69-27 vote; the Senate, is expected to vote on the plan next month. “We’ve got to get it done,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told reporters before the vote. “I’m ready to support it as is.” The Brewers have said they will contribute $100 million to repairs and extend their lease at the stadium through 2050 in exchange for the public money . . . Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an impassioned video message. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something,″ the 34-year-old May said in a video posted on his Twitch stream. “There’s actually people who give a [expletive] about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.” Fisher’s parents founded Gap, Inc., and Fisher became majority owner of the A’s in 2005. He is attempting to relocate the A’s to Las Vegas. After a rough stretch in mid-April, May missed more than a month this season with what the team called “issues related to anxiety.”