The landscape of college sports is changing by the minute, and not everyone is happy about it

Athletes can now make money from their name, image, and likeness, and use the transfer portal like free agency to seek more playing time, more exposure, or a different environment.

Schools are hopscotching to and from conferences, pursuing the most lucrative television deals, and paying big bucks for the hottest head coaches.

A super-storm of its own making has plunged college sports into confusion and chaos.

An inflection point is coming, a new normal in which college athletes will reap their fair share of the revenue they have generated for decades. The notion of college athletes being “amateurs” is long gone.

Marc Edelman, professor of law at City University of New York’s Baruch College, put it best: “Amateurism is just a fancy word for saying we are not paying our labor.”

The college sports industry is being turned on its head, and not everyone is happy about it.

“College sports remains in a period of dramatic transformation, and the NCAA must evolve in response to and anticipation of these changes,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said in August. “We can no longer pretend things are as they always have been.”

Pro or amateur?

Congressional NIL hearings resume for the 10th time Tuesday morning, when Baker headlines a witness list of powerbrokers and interested parties testifying before the US Senate Judiciary Committee. In its quest to evolve and rein in NIL, the NCAA has turned its attention to the legislative branch for help after efforts on the judicial front kept foundering.

The unanimous Supreme Court ruling in the NCAA vs. Alston case two years ago expedited changes, especially with NIL, that have led to today’s growing disruption.

Both in arguments and in the ruling, justices lambasted the NCAA on antitrust grounds for trying to keep schools from limiting compensation of their athletes.

Because the ruling clarified that NCAA attempts to limit compensation would receive antitrust scrutiny, it in large part led to the formation of collectives at schools that raise funds and facilitate NIL deals for athletes.

Other college sports cases, including a petition from the Dartmouth men’s basketball to form a union, are pending before courts and the National Labor Relations Board, but the overall legal climate is trending toward athletes being paid to play.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (left) has been president of the NCAA since March. In September, he appeared at the Globe Summit for a session hosted by Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“The NCAA is still very tied to the amateurism arguments, that these are amateur athletes, not professional athletes, and they shouldn’t be paid,” said Mit Winter, a college sports lawyer at the Kennyhertz Perry law firm in Kansas City. “Myself and a lot of other people in the legal space who pay close attention to this are 100 percent certain that at some point, either a court or the National Labor Relations Board is going to say college athletes, at least certain college athletes, are employees.”

The NCAA’s Plan A has been to lobby Congress to pass a federal law that not only preempts state laws and establishes NIL restrictions, but also keeps athletes from gaining employment status.

Whether or not a bill passes, the professional-or-amateur labeling of college athletes is the ultimate endgame.

“This NIL battle on the Hill is kind of small-ball compared to the big battle of how do you reframe college sports so that it’s more egalitarian with respect to high-revenue sports,” said Tom McMillen, a former US representative, college and NBA player, and current president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association, which represents the athletic directors and programs of the Football Bowl Subdivision. “Hopefully you do that without an employment model.”

For McMillen, the hypothetical that a coach could fire a kicker for missing a field goal is anathema.

“It takes the essence of college sports — which is about being a student-athlete, going to class, having to earn an education — which has been the greatest developmental human development machine other than the GI Bill in this country, and all of a sudden, you’re now an employee, so you’re getting $100,000 for playing football?” said McMillen. “Well, your education just became secondary at that point.”

Edelman is not impressed with McMillen’s stance.

“Respectfully, as the head of LEAD1, he is paid by the athletic directors at the largest schools in the country, so in essence, he is the representative of what we would call ‘quasi-management’ and this system,” said Edelman.

“I do not believe there’s any ethical or aspirational reason behind one’s opposition to paying college athletes; I believe it’s simply that they want the largest share of the pie for themselves. And the best way to ensure that is by making sure this other group can get none of the pie.”

About those pie charts

The pie is massive.

Revenue from the 1,100-plus NCAA schools totaled $18.9 billion in 2019.

Revenue from the five wealthiest conferences (the “Power 5″ in FBS, formerly Division 1) accounted for 72 percent of that figure, with football contributing roughly half.

The total value of the TV deals extending into the next decade of the Power 4 conferences (the decimated fifth conference, the Pac-12, is without a new deal) is approximately $17 billion.

To illustrate more sharply how football dominates the college sports industry, take perennial powerhouse Ohio State, the No. 1 school in the country in athletic revenue last year with $251.6 million.

The football program accounted for 43 percent, or $109.1 million. On the expenses side of the ledger, it cost the school about $69.1 million to support football.

The largest chunk of expenses — 19 percent, or $42.1 million — went to coaches’ salaries. Head coach Ryan Day draws a $9.5 million salary, which is only seventh on a nationwide list that’s topped by Alabama’s Nick Saban at nearly $11 million.

Ryan Day became Ohio State's football coach in 2018. Justin Casterline/Getty

Dollars appropriated to athletic student aid at Ohio State totaled $24.6 million, or 11 percent of the athletic department’s spending.

When it comes to how the athletes are “cashing in” on NIL deals, the numbers pale in proportion to the sport’s cash flow.

According to the On3 NIL tracker, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. tops the school’s NIL valuation list at $1.3 million, 11th highest on a list led by Bronny James, LeBron James’s son, at $6.1 million.

Ohio State has six players, all from its football team, on the On3 Top 100 NIL valuations list. Their combined deals total $5.1 million.

‘The height of hypocrisy’

“What I do have an issue with is college presidents, conference commissioners, and even coaches telling me that we have a real crisis on our hands with NIL while they get to pursue the almighty dollar,” said US Representative Lori Trahan, co-sponsor with US Senator Chris Murphy of the College Athlete Economic Freedom Act.

“They have an issue with an athlete transferring for a better NIL opportunity at another school, but they don’t see any problems when schools are switching conferences on a whim and coaches jump ship after a couple of years to get a bigger paycheck.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy, and I have a hard time taking those folks seriously when they try to tell me that college athletics is in danger when they’re the ones who have driven the industry to this point.”

Given the hyper-partisan state of politics and a presidential election looming, Trahan, a former Division 1 volleyball player at Georgetown, assessed the outlook for passage of any college athletics bill as “grim, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

“I’m not seeing a crisis in college athletics that is demanding that Congress act with urgency. The sky has not fallen like a lot of folks warned pre-NIL.

“That’s not to say that there aren’t issues that have emerged that Congress should address; there absolutely are. But I don’t think we’re going to rush through a bill, especially one that turns back the clock on athletes.”

Only a smattering of states have passed their own NIL laws.

Massachusetts has yet to, although State Senator Barry Finegold has one in the works.

“I prefer that the NCAA regulates itself; I prefer us not to be in the business of regulating this stuff,” said Finegold. “But like anything else, if the NCAA or the federal government is not going to step in, people like ourselves will.”

Few Division 3 college athletes can boast of more than 40 NIL deals worth somewhere around $10,000 like Amherst College football player Jack Betts. He knows those numbers are “awfully slim pickings” compared to what many of his Division 1 counterparts are getting.

“I think it’s fair that we begin to see some forms of compensation trickle down to athletes,” said Betts, a wide receiver. “Some athletes, they struggle to feed themselves, if not for dining halls or meals provided. They can’t really go out on weekends because maybe they don’t have that extra $100 in their pockets.

“But because of NIL, we’ve been granted these types of opportunities to get a little bit more income on the side — maybe treat our parents to dinner sometime when they come into town.”

This is getting uncomfortable

Just up North Pleasant Street from Amherst College is UMass, where the football team plays in FBS as an independent, with the other sports competing in the Atlantic 10, a Division 1 conference a galaxy away from the Power 5.

UMass’s athletics revenue last year was $53.6 million, about a fifth of Ohio State’s.

Like nearly every other public Division 1 New England school except for UConn ($99 million in revenue), UMass is not a player at the highest-stakes table in college sports.

It still deals with the impact, however.

“We’re in an era where I would say ‘get comfortable with being uncomfortable’ is probably a good axiom to tether your mind-set to,” said UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford. “It feels like every day there’s something new flying at us, and we’re just trying to make good decisions locally for our department at UMass.

“It’s been a challenge trying to manage the actual mechanisms and operational aspects of the transfer portal and name-image-and-likeness, and now with more changes from a conference standpoint, it’s a lot.”

Ryan Bamford has been UMass's athletics director since 2015. Jessica Hill/Associated Press

There are two NIL collectives associated with UMass, the Mass Collective and the Midnight Ride Collective. Bamford said his department and the two collectives enjoy a good relationship in the new space. But he has soured on NIL collectives in certain sectors of the country.

“From what NIL has now become — which I would say is outside of the spirit of the original legislation — it’s sort of more of a ‘pay-for-play’ to recruit and retain, although that’s not what it’s supposed to be,” he said. “We’re not in that game.”

Patrick MacWilliams, director of the Mass Collective, agreed, more or less.

“Our main job is to recruit and retain even though we can’t legally say that’s what it’s for,” said MacWilliams. “We’re looking to make players aware that UMass has NIL and we’re trying to build the strongest NIL in the A-10.

“We wouldn’t consider using any tactics that would put any student-athlete or UMass in jeopardy. Whatever line that we can go up to, we’ll go up exactly to that line, but we won’t cross it.”

Amateur hour is over

Like McMillen, Bamford is not a fan of college athletes becoming employees.

But that does not mean he can’t envision the day when a new reality could emerge: The biggest football schools from the already-autonomous conferences form their own professional league that would serve, essentially, as the NFL’s minor league.

“I don’t think it’s outlandish to think that that could happen in the future,” said Bamford. “I do think that conversation is happening and I think it certainly looks like it’s headed in that direction. But, boy, are there some major hurdles and conversations that need to be made to get to that.”

Every current and future news story on NIL deals, NIL collectives, transfer portals, and conference realignment is a variation on the theme of how amateur hour in college sports is winding down.

Grappling with that reality is now the latest national pro-am pastime.

“This is a business, right?” said Trahan. “We can compare college sports with any other industry in the United States and beyond, and it is the one industry where the people who are creating all the value capture none of it.

“That is one of the reasons why this has received so much momentum and so much attention, because I think people understand the inequity of that.”





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.