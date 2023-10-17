New England-raised sensations Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa to face off in Springfield during the 2024 HoopHall Classic

Flagg and Montverde (Fla.) Academy are scheduled to play Dybantsa and Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Blake Arena Jan. 14 (7:30 p.m.). Montverde Academy also will face Wolfeboro, N.H., powerhouse Brewster Academy Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa, two of the top high school basketball players in the country and two of New England’s brightest young stars in recent memory, will square off as headliners for the 2024 HoopHall Classic, held in Springfield Jan. 11-15.

Flagg, a native of Newport, Maine, reclassified to the 2024 high school class in August and is ESPN’s top-ranked senior in the nation. He has not committed to play in college, but he is scheduled to visit Duke this weekend.

“Unless he’s unbelievably confused, I’m pretty sure he’s going to make a decision very quickly after he visits Duke,” Flagg’s mom, Kelly, told The Messenger this month. “That way, he can put it behind him and focus on what he needs to do to get better.”

Dybantsa, born in Boston and raised in Brockton, also recently reclassified, up to the 2025 graduating class, keeping his No. 1 national ranking through the change. He teams up on Prolific Prep with Tyran Stokes, who is now ranked atop the 2026 class after Dybantsa’s move.

Flagg and Dybantsa are among dozens of nationally-ranked high school players who will descend on Springfield for the showcase. According to a press release, the HoopHall Classic will include 68 boys’ basketball players ranked nationally by ESPN, as well as 15 nationally-ranked girls’ basketball players.