Patriots mailbag: Fans are wondering whether they’ll win another game this year

The players and Bill Belichick talk about working harder, playing better, and doing a better job . Those are all symptoms of the problem, but not the real problem. What do you think the underlying issues causing the problems are?

We asked, and you guys delivered a lot of thoughtful Patriots questions in the wake of Sunday’s meltdown in the desert. Let’s get to it.

Sid, with the injuries and personnel missteps, they’re just not good enough, at least on offense. I wrote on Sunday that this team is fighting with one hand tied behind its back. Even with the injuries to Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, the defense is still good enough to be competitive. (Jabrill Peppers, for one, deserves a lot of credit for holding things together.)

The offense is a mess right now, and a lot of that stems from an injured and ineffective line. Mac Jones is struggling, to be sure, but a portion of that is because the line is in awful shape. They are relying on rookies and journeymen to get the job done, and it’s not working.

I’m not saying that if they go out and use all that cap space next season on five All-Pro offensive linemen that everything will be OK. It’s just that should be the first, second, and third priorities this offseason.

The Patriots have a lot of problems to fix on offense that go well beyond quarterback Mac Jones, including a patchwork offensive line. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Will the Patriots win another game this season? The mistakes keep coming and are more glaring each week. All three phases of the game seem more and more inept each week.

— Russell Fischer, Kingston, N.H.

Never thought I’d write these words, Russell, but they have to win at least one more this season. I don’t think I’ll pick them until they show me they’re capable of putting together a few good quarters on both sides of the ball. But I’m sure there will be one week where they will get lucky and catch an opponent unawares.

If the Patriots implode and get a top draft pick, does it make any sense to pick a quarterback, given how many holes the roster has? Feels like they’d be setting another quarterback up for failure.

— Bob Smietana, via Twitter

Good question. I think if they do go after a quarterback with a top draft pick, they need to really make sure they do a better job setting him up for success — at least better than the path they took with Mac the last few years.

That means building a sturdy and dependable line in front of him, and giving him reliable options. There are still good foundational pieces on offense, with guys like David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry. I’d put a healthy Mike Onwenu in that class as well.

If they go the free-agent route, depending on whom you land, you might be able to get away with not landing one or two of those pieces. But if you go after a rookie quarterback, you’d better be sure you have the pieces in place to see him succeed. (Maybe that’s where all the offseason cap space will go?)

Why do the Patriots never run screen plays?

— Richard Costa, Brimfield

Lot of reasons. 1, they don’t really have a James White type in the backfield right now who can execute that the way Bill Belichick would probably like. 2, I’m not sure Mac has the sort of touch needed to complete those types of passes on a regular basis. And 3, not to sound like a broken record, but a lot of it goes back to the offensive line.

I wouldn’t go so far as to call a screen pass a “speciality play,” but it takes a skill set that I’m not sure a lot of these guys have at this stage of their careers (in the case of the rookies) or will ever have (the journeymen).

Do you think Robert Kraft will let Bill Belichick finish the season if the Patriots drop their next two games against the Bills and Miami and start 1-7?

— Tom Dubreuil, Bethlehem, Pa.

Yes. I was on the fence about this earlier in the year, but after speaking with ex-players who have been on teams that fired a coach at midseason, I think he makes it through the year. As bad as it is right now, I’m convinced that firing him in midseason would make it worse for a few reasons, not the least of which is the fact that there would be a handful of assistants who would likely leave with him. And if you’re Jerod Mayo — the heir apparent — I’m not sure you would want to walk into the job like that.

Even amidst this season's struggles, Bill Belichick still has a good chance of sticking through the rest of the year as head coach. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In a postgame interview, DeVante Parker took no accountability on the dropped ball, and only acknowledged it may have touched his fingertips. Could that attitude be what has killed the team this season?

— Steve Vesey, Danvers

Parker’s attitude specifically isn’t killing the team, but let’s just say the lack of accountability isn’t a good look. Honestly, Parker is baffling to me; I’m not sure I can recall one signature play he’s made in his time with New England, and yet he landed an extension before the start of the season.

Kendrick Bourne is twice the player that Parker is. He’s a guy who consistently works for 50-50 balls, goes over the middle, takes big hits, and shows accountability on a regular basis. And he’s unsigned going into next year.

Would the Krafts strip the GM title from Bill?

— Brian Doherty, Pepperell

Brian, terrific question. I think that’s the first conversation he has with Kraft at the end of the season. If they can come to some sort of accord on a GM that would have a say in personnel matters and report to Robert, then I think that’s probably the best course of action for all involved, at least when it comes to keeping Belichick around.

If they can’t find someone like that, then that jump-starts a larger conversation about Belichick’s overall future with the franchise. Either way, I think there will be changes in the power structure in Foxborough this offseason.

After Jakobi Meyers played for years for the Patriots, how could they make the mistake of signing JuJu for the same money? Which leads to the other question: How good a talent evaluator is Bill?

— Paul, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

I’ll let Meyers answer. I talked to him in the Raiders locker room after the game, and asked him specifically about the quote from Julian Edelman, who said Bill needed help with evaluating offensive talent. Here’s his full answer: “I mean, as a guy who was with a lot of those guys, I know there’s a lot of talent on that team. I won’t even sell them out like that. Those guys can play football.

“I just feel like there’s been a lot of change. They had a bunch of change over there on that team, period, in the last couple of years. They’re just working through some things. I ain’t going to sit out here and dump on them. You know what I mean? They’ve got game. They have players. They’re just working through some stuff.”

Jakobi Meyers said he still recognizes the talent on the Patriots, even after the organization parted ways with him in free agency. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

How would you grade out last year’s Patriots draft as of now? Did Marte Mapu even play against the Raiders? Drafting kicker and punter worth it? Lot of tight ends were drafted in the second round or later doing well. They could have had Tank Dell in the third round. Kayshon Boutte has been benched.

— Tony Branco, via Twitter

Tony, I believe that if you get three long-term starters out of the draft, you can call it a success. Obviously, we’re still in the early stages of their careers, but I’d say that with Christian Gonzalez, Keion White, and Demario Douglas (not to mention punter Bryce Baringer), this draft will ultimately be rated as a success.

For the record, I’m right there with you on Dell — and I would have liked them to get an offensive linemen earlier than they did — but I find it hard to argue with the early successes of their rookie class. And I think that Boutte will ultimately end up as the annual rookie redshirt, the first-year player who remains on the roster but isn’t quite ready for prime time just yet.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.