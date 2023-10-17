Who are the potential candidates to lead the Red Sox’ baseball ops department?

Here is a speculative list, based on conversations with industry sources, of potential candidates to replace former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and lead the Red Sox’ baseball operations department. Some are rumored but not confirmed to be interested in the job; others are rumored but not confirmed to be uninterested or unavailable.

Second of two parts. Previously: What we know about the Red Sox’ search for a baseball boss .

This list will be updated when/if candidates are interviewed or removed from consideration.

The Red Sox would be remiss not to talk to everyone in a vice president position or higher in their baseball operations department not only about their potential interest in the job but also for their candid, critical feedback about the organization’s strengths and weaknesses.

▪ Ben Crockett

Position: Senior VP of baseball operations (2020-present).

Previously: Player development, advance scouting coordinator (2007-20).

Why interview? Crockett’s experience with the farm system and the team’s efforts to improve its development processes (he was a catalyst for the creation of a sport science department) would offer perspective on the organization’s strengths and weaknesses when it comes to helping players reach their ceilings.

▪ Raquel Ferreira

Position: Assistant general manager (2019-present).

Previously: Major and minor league operations and administration (1999-2019).

Why interview? Ferreira understands the dynamics of the organization as well as anyone and is one of its most trusted leaders.

Raquel Ferreira has been with the Red Sox since 1999. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ Mike Groopman

Position: Assistant general manager (2021-present).

Previously: Brewers VP of international scouting (2018-21); Royals baseball operations and analytics (2008-18).

Why interview? As the lone member of the senior leadership team with recent experience outside the organization, Groopman offers a distinct perspective and is better positioned than most to consider how the Red Sox’ baseball operations compares with those of other organizations.

▪ Brian O’Halloran

Position: Executive VP of baseball operations (2023).

Previously: General manager (2019-23), baseball operations (2002-19).

Why interview? Presumably, O’Halloran wouldn’t be a candidate given that the Red Sox removed him from the GM post when Bloom was fired. However, his institutional wisdom about the fit and function of the baseball operations department is invaluable — part of the reason the Red Sox retained him — and should be factored into the assessment of needed candidate qualities.

Brian O'Halloran was removed as general manager this year but remains part of senior leadership. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

▪ Gus Quattlebaum

Position: VP of scouting development and integration (2021-present).

Previously: Several positions in pro and amateur scouting (2006-21); Orioles scout (2004-06); Yankees scout (2001-04).

Why interview? Quattlebaum’s job of scouting “integration” speaks to his efforts to cross-pollinate the work of pro scouts and analysts, as when he brought analyst Dan Meyer to Japan to get a better feel for the NPB while working on projections of Masataka Yoshida. He can offer feedback on how different departments can work together to improve evaluations.

▪ Mike Rikard

Position: VP of scouting (2019-present).

Previously: Amateur scouting department (2004-19).

Why interview? After a massive expansion of the analytics department in recent years, there are questions about whether the Red Sox have veered too far from balanced decision-making. Rikard can offer perspective on the role of traditional scouts and evaluators in the decision-making processes.

▪ Eddie Romero Jr.

Position: Executive VP and assistant general manager (2018-present).

Previously: International scouting and Latin American operations (2006-18).

Why interview? Romero, who has a strong track record in bringing young international talent into the system, has been an inner-circle decision-maker for more than a decade with strong relationships throughout the organization, including with manager Alex Cora. Romero is one person known to have interviewed to date.

▪ Paul Toboni

Position: VP of amateur scouting and player development (2022-present).

Previously: Amateur scouting department (2015-22).

Why interview? After three years as amateur scouting director for the 2020-22 drafts, Toboni became a key agent for aggressive change in the player development processes and personnel over the last year in his new role.

A number of individuals who had been viewed as top candidates are known to be out of the mix. That list has grown to include Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen (signed an extension to remain in Arizona), Diamondbacks assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye (extension), Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey (firmly committed to Twins), Rays senior adviser Jon Daniels (not interested in moving his family), and MLB VP of baseball operations Michael Hill (per USA Today, not considering other jobs).

On Monday, The Athletic reported that two of the most highly regarded second-ranking officials in baseball — Brandon Gomes, who is the Dodgers GM alongside president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and Sam Fuld, who works as Phillies GM under Dave Dombrowski — won’t pursue the job, having decided not to uproot their young families.

If the Red Sox hire someone who does not have experience, several members of the industry believe they should add an experienced head of baseball operations to their senior leadership team.

▪ Craig Breslow

Position: Cubs assistant GM/director of pitching (2020-present).

Previously: Major league pitcher (2005-17, including six years with the Red Sox).

Why interview? For a team in need of furthering the construction of a pitching pipeline, Breslow (who lives in Newton) represents an attractive candidate after helping turn the Cubs from an organization with almost no homegrown pitching to one with a wealth of it. That said, his front office experience is limited, as he’s never been based out of Chicago while working for the Cubs. According to major league sources, Breslow has interviewed with the Red Sox.

Craig Breslow is the rare candidate who has on-field experience with the Red Sox. Jim Davis

▪ Josh Byrnes

Position: Dodgers senior VP of baseball operations (2015-present).

Previously: Padres GM (2011-14), Diamondbacks GM (2005-10), Red Sox assistant GM (2002-05).

Why interview? Byrnes was on the ground floor as part of the reshaping of the Red Sox under Theo Epstein (he was one of the first front office hires by Epstein) and the Dodgers under Friedman, and has experienced the full gamut of organization-building and team-building responsibilities of an executive.

▪ Mike Chernoff

Position: Guardians GM (2015-present).

Previously: Guardians baseball operations (2003-15).

Why interview? Chernoff has been the second-ranking official in one of the most respected baseball operations departments for years, working alongside Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.

▪ James Click

Position: Blue Jays VP of baseball strategy (2023-present).

Previously: Astros GM (2020-22); Rays front office (2005-20).

Why interview? He’s an experienced leader of a baseball operations department who won a ring in that role with the Astros, played a significant role in the Rays’ emergence as perennial contenders, and most recently has gotten additional experience in the highly regarded Blue Jays front office.

James Click (right) with second baseman Jose Altuve after the Astros won the World Series in 2022. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

▪ James Harris

Position: Guardians assistant GM (2021-present).

Previously: Guardians director of player development (2016-21); Pirates special assistant (2016); Philadelphia Eagles chief of staff (2013-16); University of Oregon associate athletic director (2007-13); University of Nebraska coordinator of sports nutrition (2002-07).

Why interview? Harris has one of the most fascinating backgrounds of any candidate, given his experience not just in sustaining Cleveland’s homegrown-talent pipeline but also for his work in sport science while helping to maximize player health and performance in both college football and the NFL while working alongside Chip Kelly.

▪ Neal Huntington

Position: Guardians special assistant to the president of baseball operations (2022-present).

Previously: Pirates GM (2007-19).

Why interview? Huntington has plenty of experience in the game, having overseen a deliberate rebuild in Pittsburgh that resulted in the Pirates reaching the playoffs in three straight years from 2013-15. According to a major league source, Huntington has interviewed.

▪ Matt Klentak

Position: Brewers special assistant to the GM (2022-23).

Previously: Phillies GM (2015-20); Angels assistant GM (2012-15); Orioles director of baseball operations (2008-11); MLB labor relations office (2004-07).

Why interview? Though pushed out of the Phillies GM job after the 2020 season, Klentak erected the tent poles for back-to-back runs into late October. The Medfield native’s signings of Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler are among the best big-dollar free-agent deals of recent years; his trade of J.T. Realmuto brought another stalwart; and he left the Phillies with homegrown young talent that has yielded solid contributors and allowed trades.

▪ Thad Levine

Position: Twins GM (2016-present).

Previously: Rangers assistant GM (2005-16).

Why interview? Levine is a widely respected executive and strong relationship builder who has been the second-ranking member of two baseball operations departments. A major league source confirmed a report by The Athletic that Levine has interviewed.

▪ Sig Mejdal

Position: Orioles assistant GM (2018-present).

Previously: Astros director of decision sciences (2012-18); Cardinals analyst (2005-11).

Why interview? Mejdal has been an inner-circle executive and analyst with three organizations that have excelled at creating homegrown pipelines through data-driven decision-making. Cora recently raved about working with Mejdal in Houston.

▪ Kim Ng

Position: Marlins GM (2020-23).

Previously: MLB VP of baseball operations (2011-20); Dodgers assistant GM (2001-11); Yankees assistant GM (1998-2001).

Why interview? Ng made a series of aggressive trades at the deadline this year to help round out a talented young Marlins core to forge a playoff team. Despite that success, she and the team parted ways Monday. Ng reportedly balked at the team’s interest in hiring a president of baseball operations above her.

Kim Ng has front office experience with three major league teams. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

▪ Eve Rosenbaum

Position: Orioles assistant GM (2022-present).

Previously: Orioles director of baseball development (2019-22); Astros international scouting (2015-19); NFL Commissioner’s Office (2012-15); Red Sox Fenway affairs intern (2010-11).

Why interview? After several years as part of Houston’s extremely successful international scouting department, Rosenbaum has worked with virtually every facet of the Orioles baseball operation, connecting scouting, player development, R&D, as well as major league operations and administration.

▪ Zack Scott

Position: CEO, Four Rings Sports Solutions.

Previously: Mets interim GM (2021), Red Sox front office (2003-20).

Why interview? Scott, who built and developed the Red Sox analytics department, knows the team culture but also has outside perspective based on his time with the Mets and more recently consulting with the Pirates and Rangers (as well as teams outside of baseball, including the FSG-owned Pittsburgh Penguins).

