There’s something Charlie McAvoy can do to be more like Bruins great Ray Bourque

McAvoy was responding to team president Cam Neely, who was asked if saw similarities between McAvoy and Neely’s one-time teammate and fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

“I’m starting to see a lot of [parallels],” Neely said.

“We talk about leadership, and you can’t hope that someone’s going to be a leader because maybe they’re one of your better players. Someone has to kind of come up and emerge and show you that they want to be a leader, show you because of what they’re doing both on and off the ice, and Charlie is certainly doing that.”

For proof of the respect McAvoy commands in his locker room, he was named an alternate captain this season.

“He can log big minutes like Ray could and defensively he is strong,” Neely said. “Offensively is the area where he’s lagging a little bit from where Bourque was. I think we’d all like to see him shoot the puck more, because he does have a good shot. I think he’d be more dangerous if he shot the puck more.”

Bourque was famous for pulling into the barn parking lot ready to shoot first and ask questions later. The five-time Norris Trophy winner, who hasn’t played a game since 2001, was the NHL’s career leader in shots (6,209) up until last season when Washington sniper Alexander Ovechkin passed him.

“That’s one thing Ray loved to do was shoot the puck,” said Neely. “So, as someone who stood in front of the net and took a beating, I loved that.”

McAvoy, who is regarded in league circles as one of the top defenders and a Norris Trophy candidate, said shooting more has been an area of emphasis for him as he looks to alter his offensive mind-set. He acknowledged he’s always had a “passer first” mentality.

“Ever since I was a kid, once we started learning from our coaches, the back-door [passes] and stuff,” said McAvoy. “So, at mini mites you’re back-dooring each other and stuff like that. So, it’s sort of a foundational thing more so than anything else and sort of having that feeling of making a good pass and giving guys opportunities to score.

“So, that’s just something that I’ve built my foundation on, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t like to score goals, so I’m just focusing more on giving myself a chance to do that.”

Coach Jim Montgomery has noticed a more confident McAvoy this season, in part because the defenseman is injury-free after missing time at the start of 2022 while recovering from shoulder surgery. The coach said they have a plan in place to help McAvoy get into the offensive mind-set.

“We’re continuing to show him opportunities where he could have gone in and when he passed it up and hopefully over time it gets less and less,” he said.

McAvoy, who helps quarterback the Bruins’ power play, had a hand in a pair of goals in the 3-2 win over the Predators Saturday.

His second helper, on the clincher, was a product of his emphasis on getting pucks to the net. His rising wrister from just inside the blue line was redirected into the net by James van Riemsdyk.

“I think it’s just something you’ve got to focus more on: Seeing lanes and giving guys a chance to win battles,” said McAvoy.

The Bruins have a long history of elite defensemen, from Eddie Shore to Bobby Orr. From Brad Park to Bourque. The most recent dominant defender, Zdeno Chara, was one of McAvoy’s early partners. Some of those Bruins legends believe McAvoy can be the next in line of brilliant blue liners.

“I think he has the potential,” Bourque said before the season opener. “He’s got the whole game. The physical game. The skating game. Great vision and shot. He has instincts that are very special. I love watching him play. The potential is unlimited.”

“You could sense from the time he stepped on the ice that he was going to be a special player,” said Chara, the longtime Bruins captain. “He’s proving that he’s getting better and better. He’s really finding himself in that mode where he’s going to be very steady and solid for many years.

“I think he’s going to still improve. He’s got so much more room to improve. Of course, he’s going to add to that with his leadership. I’m excited for him.”

…

The Bruins were off ice Tuesday as they flew to San Jose, Calif., where they will practice Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s late-night faceoff (10:30 p.m.) with the Sharks.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.