Hundreds killed in alleged Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Hamas says

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 500 people have been killed in an explosion that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City Hospital.
If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.
Hundreds of people were seeking shelter at the hospital at the time of the blast.
Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said he had no details on the hospital deaths.
“We will get the details and update the public,” Hagari said, adding that he couldn’t immediately confirm it was an Israeli airstrike.
Hamas authorities said most of the people killed were hospital patients and displaced families.
“A new war crime committed by the (Israeli) occupation by bombing the Al-Ahli Hospital in the center of Gaza City,” said Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for Hamas. “The hospital was housing hundreds of patients, wounded, and those forcibly displaced from their homes due to the strikes.”